Farmers protest LIVE updates: Talks between Union ministers and farm leaders resume

Protesting farmers from Punjab have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points on the state's border with Haryana since February 13 when their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by police.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Edited by

Farmer leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize, and cotton at minimum support price (MSP) by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest and announced that they will march towards the national capital today.

Protesting farmers from Punjab have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points on the state's border with Haryana since February 13 when their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by police.

The call for the march was given by SKM (Non-Political), a splinter group of the SKM, and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to press farmers' demands.

  • 21 Feb 2024, 11:01 AM

    Congress leader Priyank Kharge says, "The central government does not care about the farmers. Just giving Dr MS Swaminathan Bharat Ratna does not mean that they have solved the problems of the farmers. The farmers have welcomed the decision of the Bharat Ratna, but are demanding that the recommendations of Dr. Swaminathan be implemented in letter and spirit. And the government has not even bothered talking to them. The PM has enough time to congratulate celebrities, He has enough time for 'Mann ki Baat' but does not have the time to listen to 'Kisan ki Baat'. The way they have put up blockades on the borders of Delhi goes to show that the government is not willing to farmers and resolve their issues."

  • 21 Feb 2024, 10:58 AM

    "We've decided that no farmer, youth will march forward. Leaders will march ahead. We will go peacefully if …the government attacks us we will be standing there with empty hands..” said farmer Sarwan Singh Pandher as they prepared to march toward Delhi.

  • 21 Feb 2024, 10:57 AM

    The talks between union ministers and farm leaders resume ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' march. The Union Government has reached out to farmers for another round of talks and they are in touch over the phone as of now.

  • 21 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM

    VIDEO | Heavy security, barricading at Delhi's Tikri Border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.

  • 21 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM

    Shambhu Border: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal says, "Our intention is not to create any chaos... We have made a programme to reach Delhi since November 7. If the government says that they didn't get enough time this means the government is trying to neglect us... This is not right that such huge barricades are placed to stop us. We want to go to Delhi peacefully. The government should remove the barricades and let us come in... Otherwise, they should fulfill our demands... We are peaceful... If they extend one hand, we will also cooperate... We have to handle the situation with patience... I appeal to the youngsters to not lose control..."

  • 21 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM

    On farmer leaders rejecting the Government's proposal over MSP, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda says, "We want to do good and several opinions can be given for doing so, as we always welcome good opinions... But to find a way on how that opinion will be fruitful, the only way is conversation. Through conversation, a solution will surely come out..."

  • 21 Feb 2024, 07:34 AM

    Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, "...We have told the govt that you can kill us but please don't oppress the farmers. We request the Prime Minister to come forward and put an end to this protest by announcing a law on the MSP guarantee for the farmers...The country will not forgive such a govt...There are paramilitary forces deployed in the villages of Haryana...What crime have we committed?... We have made you the Prime Minister. We never thought that the forces would oppress us this way...Please protect the Constitution and let us peacefully head towards Delhi. This is our right..."

