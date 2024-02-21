Farmers protest LIVE updates: Talks between Union ministers and farm leaders resume

Protesting farmers from Punjab have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points on the state's border with Haryana since February 13 when their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by police.

Farmer leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize, and cotton at minimum support price (MSP) by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest and announced that they will march towards the national capital today.

The call for the march was given by SKM (Non-Political), a splinter group of the SKM, and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to press farmers' demands.