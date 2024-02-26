Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers to carry out tractor march to Delhi today

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers belonging to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU LokShakti are set to carry out a tractor march to Delhi today (Feb 26). "On 26th February we will carry out a tractor march on the national and state highway that leads to Delhi... The other side of the highway will be open so that the public can see that farmers go to Delhi on tractors... on the same day effigy WTO will be burnt," said Rakesh Tikait.

Farmers will embark on a protest march from Noida to Delhi today to push for a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.