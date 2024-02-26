Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers to carry out tractor march to Delhi today

Twitter
Headlines

Ghaziabad to Noida Airport RRTS: List of 25 stations revealed, top speed to be...

Meet man, an Indian, bought UK Queen’s SUV, owns cars worth over Rs 100 crore, he is Pune’s richest man’s...

Who was Nafe Singh Rathee, INLD politician allegedly shot dead by Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Haryana's Jhajjar?

Weather update: These states likely to experience rain spell in upcoming days, check IMD forecast

Gyanvapi Row: Allahabad HC to pronounce judgment on plea against prayers at basement today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ghaziabad to Noida Airport RRTS: List of 25 stations revealed, top speed to be...

Meet man, an Indian, bought UK Queen’s SUV, owns cars worth over Rs 100 crore, he is Pune’s richest man’s...

Who was Nafe Singh Rathee, INLD politician allegedly shot dead by Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Haryana's Jhajjar?

This 27-year-old police officer can become Miss World, who is she

9 richest Indian singers and their net worth

Teams with most wins in Men's T20Is

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Kiran Rao to submit Laapataa Ladies for Oscars? Filmmaker says, ‘if our film is…’

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to video of Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan singing Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Getting my kids to...'

HomeIndia

India

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers to carry out tractor march to Delhi today

Farmers protest LIVE Updates: The farmers will hold a tractor march to Delhi today (Feb 26).

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 09:24 AM IST

article-main
Farmers protest live updates
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers belonging to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU LokShakti are set to carry out a tractor march to Delhi today (Feb 26). "On 26th February we will carry out a tractor march on the national and state highway that leads to Delhi... The other side of the highway will be open so that the public can see that farmers go to Delhi on tractors... on the same day effigy WTO will be burnt," said Rakesh Tikait.

Farmers will embark on a protest march from Noida to Delhi today to push for a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

LIVE BLOG

  • 26 Feb 2024, 09:23 AM

    Security remains tightened at Shambhu border near Punjab-Haryana border

    The farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march is currently on hold till February 29.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Feb 2024, 08:43 AM

    In view of the farmers' protest, the Delhi police have intensified security arrangements at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Feb 2024, 08:21 AM

    Here's what farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said about the ongoing farmers' protest.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Feb 2024, 07:51 AM

    According to news report, BKU Tikait will head towards the Noida-Delhi border with tractors on Monday.  Pawan Khatana, the president of BKU Tikait (West UP), outlined their strategy, stating that they aim to assemble tractors from Greater Noida and proceed along the Yamuna Expressway towards the Chilla border via the Noida Expressway.

    Khatana emphasized that farmers from various villages will convene at the toll plaza in Greater Noida before advancing towards the Chilla border in Noida. He also mentioned the possibility for farmers in Noida to directly access the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 26 Feb 2024, 07:34 AM

    Protesting farmers will take out a tractor march on February 26. "On February 26, we will take tractors to the highway, and towards the way that goes to Delhi. It will be a one-day programme, and then we will return. Then, all across India, our meetings will go on. On March 14, there will be a programme at Ram Leela Ground in Delhi for one day. People will go without tractors to that event. The government keeps saying that they are not stopping us so let's see if they will stop us or not," said Rakesh Tikait.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Word's largest snake found in Amazon forest with its face the size of...

GG vs MI, Match 3 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Article 370 box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam’s film gets decent opening, earns Rs 5.75 crore

'It causes huge loss to...': PM Modi expresses concern over drug menace

Meet actress who worked in superhit films, got married twice, then separated from second husband, she is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE