Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers to carry out tractor march to Delhi today

Farmers protest LIVE Updates: The farmers will hold a tractor march to Delhi today (Feb 26).
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers belonging to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU LokShakti are set to carry out a tractor march to Delhi today (Feb 26). "On 26th February we will carry out a tractor march on the national and state highway that leads to Delhi... The other side of the highway will be open so that the public can see that farmers go to Delhi on tractors... on the same day effigy WTO will be burnt," said Rakesh Tikait.
Farmers will embark on a protest march from Noida to Delhi today to push for a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.
The farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march is currently on hold till February 29.
According to news report, BKU Tikait will head towards the Noida-Delhi border with tractors on Monday. Pawan Khatana, the president of BKU Tikait (West UP), outlined their strategy, stating that they aim to assemble tractors from Greater Noida and proceed along the Yamuna Expressway towards the Chilla border via the Noida Expressway.
Khatana emphasized that farmers from various villages will convene at the toll plaza in Greater Noida before advancing towards the Chilla border in Noida. He also mentioned the possibility for farmers in Noida to directly access the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.
Protesting farmers will take out a tractor march on February 26. "On February 26, we will take tractors to the highway, and towards the way that goes to Delhi. It will be a one-day programme, and then we will return. Then, all across India, our meetings will go on. On March 14, there will be a programme at Ram Leela Ground in Delhi for one day. People will go without tractors to that event. The government keeps saying that they are not stopping us so let's see if they will stop us or not," said Rakesh Tikait.