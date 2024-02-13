Farmers protest live updates: 'Delhi Chalo' march set to begin today, Delhi borders sealed

Twitter
Headlines

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi hold meeting on Lok Sabha polls, seat sharing in INDIA bloc

Farmers protest: Here's why farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh are protesting again

'Itna ghamand kis baat ka': Aditya Narayan hits fan with mic, throws his phone during live concert, netizens react

Meet actress who earned Rs 10 for 1st film, became highest-paid, married at peak of career but remained single due to..

Meet IPS officer who is popular on social media, resigned from prestigious job after 12 years due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who earned Rs 10 for 1st film, became highest-paid, married at peak of career but remained single due to..

Meet actress who was adopted by Bollywood superstar from garbage heap, is now becoming famous in Hollywood, she is..

Sonalee Kulkarni cites similarities between Malaikottai Vaaliban, Natarang, has this to say about Mohanlal | Exclusive

9 motivational quotes by Selena Gomez

8 health benefits of carrots 

IPL: 8 legends who never won Orange Cap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Meet actress who earned Rs 10 for 1st film, became highest-paid, married at peak of career but remained single due to..

Meet actress who was adopted by Bollywood superstar from garbage heap, is now becoming famous in Hollywood, she is..

Kiss Day: This actress performed India's first, longest kissing scene; ran away with co-star, husband had to pay her...

HomeIndia

India

Farmers protest live updates: 'Delhi Chalo' march set to begin today, Delhi borders sealed

To ensure law and order, Section 144 has been enforced, restricting the entry of tractor trolleys and assemblies. Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) are actively present, and the border sealing preparations are extensive.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 08:17 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Security measures have been intensified at the Delhi borders in anticipation of the scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' March by farmers on February 13. At Delhi's Jharoda border, barricades and barbed wires have been erected, and similar arrangements are observed at the Singhu border with rows of barricades lining the road.

To ensure law and order, Section 144 has been enforced, restricting the entry of tractor trolleys and assemblies. Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) are actively present, and the border sealing preparations are extensive. A robust force of more than 2000 personnel, including CAPF, Crime Branch staff, and battalions, is ready to maintain security and address any untoward incidents.

"Section 144 is in place. Bringing in tractor trolleys and assemblies is restricted. The Delhi Police and the CAPF are here. We have prepared to seal the border. We will ensure that no one breaks this border...If there is any untoward incident we will seal it completely. We have CAPF, Crime Branch staff, Batallions staff, and other units. We have more than 2000 personnel strong force in the district," Ankit Singh, DCP of the North East District, said speaking to ANI. 

Speaking on security deployment due to farmer's protest, Haryana Principal Secretary Vijayendra Kumar said, "Haryana borders with Rajasthan and Punjab. Proper arrangements have been made at both border points towards Punjab. Adequate force has been deployed. Strong arrangements have been made this time keeping in mind the events of last time. We are in touch with the DCs and SPs of bordering areas of Rajasthan and Punjab and well-coordinated...Two temporary jails have been created... Alternative routes for ambulances have been opened. 11 additional companies have been deployed."

Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta said that 40 checkposts have been set up given the farmers' protest march on Tuesday. "In Sirsa, 40 checkposts have been set up strategically, especially on routes coming in from our neighbouring states. 11 paramilitary companies in addition to local police have been deployed. Section 144 has been imposed in Sirsa... Ambulances and fire brigades have been stationed in various places to tackle any situation efficiently," Gupta said.

Speaking about traffic diversions and internet shutdowns, Gupta said, "The road coming from Bathinda has been temporarily sealed, and by tomorrow 8-10 most important checkposts will be sealed. Traffic has been diverted on many points of NH-9, to give alternate routes to common people...Internet had been shut down for three days in many districts to maintain law and order..." The Delhi Police has also issued a detailed traffic advisory, given the farmers' protest.

Meanwhile, farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march are staying for the night at Fatehgarh Sahib Highway amid the deployment of heavy security at the spot. The farmer bodies also held a meeting ahead of the protest march.

Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarvan Singh Pandher said that after the meeting there will be a discussion with the farmer unions, following which a decision will be taken. "...After the meeting, a discussion with the 200 unions will take place, only then a decision will be taken...If the Prime Minister tries, he can win the hearts of the farmers..."

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra said that 200 Farmers' Unions will march towards Delhi on Tuesday and farmers' unions of nine states are in touch with them. "Tomorrow morning, 200 Farmers' Unions will march towards Delhi...to complete the agitation that was left incomplete...Farmers' Unions of 9 states are currently in touch...Puducherry, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, MP, UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab, all these states are ready for the agitation," Sabhra said.

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 Feb 2024, 08:16 AM

    Due to the anticipated farmers' protest at different Delhi borders starting today, there will be traffic diversions in effect. For commercial vehicles, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented from 12th Feb. To ensure a timely arrival, we strongly encourage travelers to utilise Magenta Line for Terminal 1 (T1) or the Airport Metro for Terminal 3 (T3) for convenient transportation options: Delhi Airport.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM

    Security in Delhi has been intensified with multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers at border points to stop a 'Delhi Chalo' march of farmers from entering the national capital on Tuesday, after talks between farm leaders and the Centre remained inconclusive.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Feb 2024, 06:51 AM

    “We feel that the government is not serious about our demands. They just want to waste our time and don't want to give us anything. I would like to say that our movement is continuing, and we will move ahead with it tomorrow," Sarwan Singh Pandher said after attending the meeting between farm leaders and Union ministers in Chandigarh.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Feb 2024, 06:50 AM

    The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that farmers will head to Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Feb 2024, 06:50 AM

    As thousands of farmers plan to march towards the national capital during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest on February 13, Haryana police have taken preemptive measures, raising several checkposts strategically, deploying 11 paramilitary companies, and imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Sirsa. Briefing about the security measures, Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta said, "In Sirsa, 40 checkposts have been set up strategically, especially on routes coming in from our neighbouring states. 11 paramilitary companies, in addition to local police, have been deployed. Section 144 has been imposed in Sirsa."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

JEE Mains 2024 result: NTA to declare JEE Mains session 1 result today, know how to check

Farmers protest: Here's why farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh are protesting again

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2: Shahid, Kriti’s film sees 40% growth, mints Rs 9.50 crore

Meet woman who designed lounge area of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, she is married to...

This is world's most haunted place, village disappeared in just 1 day, now ghosts live in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE