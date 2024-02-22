Twitter
Farmers' Protest Live Updates: 'We don't have any problem in...', says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Delhi Farmers Protest News Live: Leaders of farmers who participated in the movement rejected the Center's suggestion that the government procuring cotton, maize, and pulses at MSP.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 07:19 AM IST

After failing to reach an agreement with the government over their demands for higher crop prices, thousands of farmers on tractors set to restart their push towards New Delhi on Wednesday were met by tear gas shells. Police have kept a miles-long column of farmers atop agricultural machinery at bay since last week.

In order to expand the government programme that currently covers basics like rice and wheat, farm unions are calling for legislation that would establish a minimum price for all commodities.

Opposition leaders criticized the Centre for the death of a youth at the Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab, during the ongoing farmers' protests.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that he was saddened by the death of a young farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border and asserted that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for it.

"The news of the death of 21-year-old Shubhakaran was received today during the incident at Khanuri border. It is very sad that the youth of my state is no longer in this world. I want to ask the central government why the farmer of Punjab cannot go to the capital of his own country? We express our heartfelt sympathy to the family of Shubhakaran in this hour of sorrow. We assure to help the family financially and socially in all aspects. After the post-mortem, appropriate action will be taken against the responsible officials," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief, Arvind Kejriwal asked that was it for this day that we fought for independence?"The death of Punjab's young man Shubhakaran is very sad. Was it for this day that we fought for independence, that one day the governments elected by us in our own country will martyr our own sons like the British? We are completely with Shubhakaran and will ensure strict punishment to his murderers," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

  • 22 Feb 2024, 06:54 AM

    The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for Sugar Season 2024-25 at Rs 340 per quintal at sugar recovery rate of 10.25.This decision is expected to benefit more than 5 crore sugarcane farmers including their families and others involved in the sugar sector.

    Briefing reporters after a meeting of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said this is a historic price of sugarcane which is about 8 per cent higher than FRP of sugarcane for the current season 2023-24. The revised FRP will be applicable with effect from October 1, 2024.

  • 22 Feb 2024, 06:49 AM

    "Despite the increase in the prices of fertilizers across the world, we prevented the rise in fertilizer and urea costs for farmers. The Government of India provided subsidies amounting to Rs 3 lakh crore. We worked continuously in the last three years and brought Nano Urea and not only this, I want to tell you that in the 10 years of UPA, Rs 5.50 lakh crore were spent on MSP for wheat, paddy, and oilseeds. The Modi government has allocated Rs 18 lakh 39 thousand crores, which is more than 3.50 times," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

    "If I give you the example of pulses, the UPA government spent Rs 1936 crore, the Modi government spent more than Rs 55,000 crore," he added.

  • 22 Feb 2024, 06:48 AM

    Emphasising the dialogue as the only way to address farmers' concernss, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the government is always ready for discussion with the farmers, adding that farmers are the nation's 'Annadatas' The Union Minister also slammed the UPA government, asserting that the Modi-led government has allocated more funds for farmers compared to the UPA's expenditure during its tenure.

    "Earlier also we were ready for discussions, still we are ready and in the future also we will be ready. we don't have any problem, they are our 'Annadatas'...," he said. (ANI)

