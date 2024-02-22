Farmers' Protest Live Updates: 'We don't have any problem in...', says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Delhi Farmers Protest News Live: Leaders of farmers who participated in the movement rejected the Center's suggestion that the government procuring cotton, maize, and pulses at MSP.

After failing to reach an agreement with the government over their demands for higher crop prices, thousands of farmers on tractors set to restart their push towards New Delhi on Wednesday were met by tear gas shells. Police have kept a miles-long column of farmers atop agricultural machinery at bay since last week.

In order to expand the government programme that currently covers basics like rice and wheat, farm unions are calling for legislation that would establish a minimum price for all commodities.

Opposition leaders criticized the Centre for the death of a youth at the Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab, during the ongoing farmers' protests.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that he was saddened by the death of a young farmer on the Punjab-Haryana border and asserted that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for it.

"The news of the death of 21-year-old Shubhakaran was received today during the incident at Khanuri border. It is very sad that the youth of my state is no longer in this world. I want to ask the central government why the farmer of Punjab cannot go to the capital of his own country? We express our heartfelt sympathy to the family of Shubhakaran in this hour of sorrow. We assure to help the family financially and socially in all aspects. After the post-mortem, appropriate action will be taken against the responsible officials," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief, Arvind Kejriwal asked that was it for this day that we fought for independence?"The death of Punjab's young man Shubhakaran is very sad. Was it for this day that we fought for independence, that one day the governments elected by us in our own country will martyr our own sons like the British? We are completely with Shubhakaran and will ensure strict punishment to his murderers," Kejriwal said in a post on X.