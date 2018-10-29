Will Smith took time off to perform Rudra Abhishek during India visit

Will Smith has visited India several times and each time the next trip gets a one up on the previous one. First, he visited to be part of Indian Idol in 2006. Then came the premiere of his Netflix movie Bright in 2017 and his latest visit featured an impromptu photo shoot with none other than Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar. Will Smith also showcased his dance moves on the sets of Tiger Shroff's Student of the Year 2.

The Men In Black actor loves Indian chicken tikka and visiting his friends here. But this visit was a little different. During this holiday, the actor performed Rudra Abhishek in a Shiv Temple. A post shared by Facebook user Sheela Bhatt, Will Smith is seen pouring milk over Shivling as pandits in the temple recited mantras.

It is unclear why the Hollywood actor performed Rudra Abhishek, but clad in a white t-shirt, grey track pant and rudraksh necklace, Smith looked thoroughly invested in the ritual.

On the work front, Will Smith will be seen playing Genie in Disney's live-action retelling of animation classic Aladdin. He is also writing a book in collaboration with Best-Selling author Mark Manson.