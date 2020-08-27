Viral Video: Tom Cruise watches 'Tenet' with housefull cinema-goers in London

Chistopher Nolan's 'Tenet' hosted a preview screening for theatre-going audiences in London. Much to everybody's surprise, Hollywood star Tom Cruise joined the screening and filmed the entire journey, while also sharing it on social media.

The video where Tom Cruise steps out of his home with a mask and sits with a housefull theatre-going audience, has been going viral. Cruise also greeted his fans, by waving at them. “How does that happen? I am wearing a mask,” he was heard saying as he stepped out of his house.

Getting out of his SUV, Tom Cruise posed in front of the 'Tenet' poster. Looking glee (while still wearing a mask), he was heard saying, “Here we are, back to the movies!” Tom also added, “Great to be back in a movie theatre, everybody!”

Tom Cruise saw the movie with a packed audience. He was seen sitting besides his Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie. When asked about his reaction on watching the film, Tom Cruise mentioned, “I loved it!” “Big movie. Big screen. Loved it,” he shared on his social media platforms.

Take a look:

'Tenet' will be available to the US audiences soon. The Christopher Nolan directorial is trying to be the first film which will release in theatres once they open on August 31, 2020. It has been five months since theatres all across, including in US, has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie features John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles. Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia is also part of the movie.

'Tenet' is also going to release in India, but the makers are yet to confirm any release dates. Theatres continue to remain shut in India till August 31, 2020, till a new announcement related to lockdown is made.