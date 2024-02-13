Meet singer richer than Shah Rukh, was bullied in school, insulted on award show, now earns Rs 100 crore per concert

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, donated more than Rs 6200 crore to employees, doesn’t even own a smartphone, he is…

Apple beats Rs 25900000 crore company in AI race, ahead of Google, Meta in buying…

Meet IAS officer, who got AIR 2 in first attempt, is married to IAS officer, she and Tina Dabi...

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, got AIR...

Meet woman, backbone of Isha Ambani’s Rs 840000 crore brand, Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 1500 crore…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, donated more than Rs 6200 crore to employees, doesn’t even own a smartphone, he is…

'Ahlan Modi': PM Modi's mega event in UAE ahead of inauguration of first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, check full schedule

Meet IAS officer, who got AIR 2 in first attempt, is married to IAS officer, she and Tina Dabi...

 9 animals with incredible sixth sense

7 benefits of hair oiling

5 ways smoking impacts sexual health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Meet actor who was on path to become superstar, gave some superhit films, career ended after he went jail for...

Meet actress who earned Rs 10 for 1st film, became highest-paid, married at peak of career but remained single due to..

Meet actress who was adopted by Bollywood superstar from garbage heap, is now becoming famous in Hollywood, she is..

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Meet singer richer than Shah Rukh, was bullied in school, insulted on award show, now earns Rs 100 crore per concert

Taylor Swift started writing songs at the age of 14 and secured a deal with Big Machine Records in 2005 to pursue a career as a country singer.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 08:59 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Taylor Swift, born in 1989, has emerged as one of the most influential musicians of her generation. Her childhood was spent on a Christmas tree farm with her parents and younger brother. The family later moved to Nashville, Tennessee, when Swift was 14, to support her aspirations of becoming a country musician.

About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift started writing songs at the age of 14 and secured a deal with Big Machine Records in 2005 to pursue a career as a country singer. Her initial four albums with the label were rooted in country music, starting with her debut in 2006. The album Fearless marked a turning point in her career, gaining immense popularity with hits like Love Story and You Belong with Me.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Early Life

Her family includes her dad, who used to work in finance, her mom, who was a homemaker, and a younger brother who's an actor. When she was nine, she got into musical theater and performed in some plays. She also went to New York City for singing and acting lessons. Later, she switched to country music because she loved songs by Shania Twain. She played at local events and decided to move to Nashville, Tennessee, to make a career in music.

Music career

When she was around 12, a guy named Ronnie Cremer taught her to play the guitar. She learned to play the song Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer. In 2008, her second album, Fearless, came out and was a big hit. It had songs like Love Story and You Belong with Me, and it became the top-selling album of 2009 in the U.S.

When Kanye West insulted her

In 2009, she had a famous moment at the MTV Video Music Awards when Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech. That made a lot of news and memes. She won many awards that year, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. She also won at the Grammy Awards, becoming the youngest artist to win Album of the Year.

Taylor Swift has won a total of 23 American Music Awards in her career, making her the most awarded female musician in the show's history, even surpassing Whitney Houston.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Causing earthquake 

During Taylor Swift's concerts in Seattle, the seismic activity recorded was equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to a seismologist. These measurements were taken during Swift's sold-out Eras tour performances at Lumen Field on July 22 and 23.

The seismologist, Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, suggested that the cause of this activity could be attributed to either the energetic response of Swift's fans or the powerful sound system used at the shows. These concerts surpassed the previous seismic record in Seattle, which was known as the Beast Quake in 2011.

Net worth

As per reports, during her 'The Eras Tour,'  Swift is earbned over $13 million (more than ₹100 crore) per night. As per Forbes, her net worth is $1.1 billion.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Our priority is...': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on review of action taken against Paytm Payments Bank

Bihar floor test: As MLAs get ready for big day, here's a look at state assembly numbers

How ginger tea is good for hair and skin health

Two new countries will get India’s UPI, RuPay services, PM Modi to attend 'historic launch' tomorrow

Major setback for India as star batter ruled out of third Test against England, replacement announced

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE