Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti alerts netizens on fake Twitter account in eldest sibling Neetu's name

Shweta Singh Kirti also alerted about another fake Twitter profile using her name.

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Tuesday alerted fans of a fake Twitter account using the name of their eldest sister Neetu Singh. Shweta took to her Twitter account warned Twitterati about a fake Twitter profile in the name of Rani di.

Shweta also informed that Neetu is not on Twitter. Shweta tweeted saying, "Please, report this profile, my sister Neetu Singh is not on Twitter, first she was using my name and now she has changed the name to Neetu, her twitter handle Is @sistersusant, I can't tag her because she has blocked me. I request everyone to report this fake profile."

She also posted a screenshot of the fake profile. In addition to this, Shweta also alerted about another fake Twitter profile using her name. She wrote in a second tweet, "Shweta Kriti Singh is a fake profile, please be aware. #fakeprofile."

On Monday, Neetu aka Rani di wrote a letter remembering Sushant on Rakshabandhan. Sharing a screenshot of the letter, Shweta wrote, "My Rani Di, we have always considered you our mother figure after Mumma. We love you so much! Happy Rakshabandhan my Rani Di...Bhai is always with us and we know it, we cannot deny his pulsating presence around us showering his love on us."

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. His death is being investigated by Mumbai Police and Bihar Police who are both conducting a parallel investigation after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.