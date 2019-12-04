'Sorry this was received so badly': Jason Momoa's apology to Chris Pratt on calling him out over 'no single-use plastic'

Marvel vs DC we have witnessed only when it comes to fan wars. But when the superheroes of two different universes discuss social media pages, fans are bound to take sides. That's what happened when Aquaman aka Jason Momoa and Star-Lord aka Chris Pratt came face-to-face for an environmental discussion on Instagram. It so happened that Chris took to his Instagram page and shared a candid click of himself posing with a plastic bottle of water.

Jason immediately posted a comment on Chris' photo stating, "bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle. no single-use plastic. come on". This came as a shocker to many but Chris responded to Jason in the coolest way showing off their bromance. He replied, "@prideofgypsies Aquaman! You're completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug around me too. I even had it that day!!! If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photoshoot cause I didn't know what to do with my hands! I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable. For real tho. Love you too buddy. My bad. I don't want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that, kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle."

Check it out below:

Soon after that, Instagram was divided! Many supported Jason for talking about no single-use plastic, while many bashed the Game of Thrones actor for bashing Chris publicly.

However, a while back, Jason took to his Instagram page and shared a photo posing with Chris and kids. He wrote a heartfelt message stating, "@prattprattpratt BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen. I’m just very passionate about this single-use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop I hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them. I’ll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s"

Take a look:

Well, they are true superheroes!