Twitter
Headlines

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother pregnant with second child, claim reports

Meet Indian siblings, left high-paying jobs, now running Rs 93900 crore companies, they are…

OnePlus Watch 2 launched at Rs 24999, to go on sale in India from March 4, check details

Pankaj Udhas was reluctant to sing his iconic song ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, reveals Mahesh Bhatt: 'We didn’t want him to...'

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Why UN Security Council is rendered 'completely ineffective', asks India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after John Cena sings 'Bholi Si Surat' in viral video: 'I am gonna...'

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother pregnant with second child, claim reports

Meet Indian siblings, left high-paying jobs, now running Rs 93900 crore companies, they are…

Health benefits of plant-based diet

10 K-pop, K-drama stars who are Indians

Players to lose most Test matches in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother pregnant with second child, claim reports

Pankaj Udhas was reluctant to sing his iconic song ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, reveals Mahesh Bhatt: 'We didn’t want him to...'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued for sexual assault by male producer, rapper calls allegation 'attempt to garner headlines'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after John Cena sings 'Bholi Si Surat' in viral video: 'I am gonna...'

John Cena took to Twitter and reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's post and thanked him .

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
John Cena-Shah Rukh Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena on Monday showered love on superstar Shah Rukh Khan after the 'Don' actor reacted to his viral video of singing 'Bholi Si Surat' from the film 'Dil to Pagal Hai'.

Taking to X, Cena reacted to SRK's post and wrote, "You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do." Recently a video of John Cena singing SRK's cult song 'Bholi Si Surat' went viral on social media, catching the attention of his fans.

Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared the video, in which John was seen delighting fans by crooning Khan's hit song. He said before singing the song, "You never know where you can learn, when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in a gym, so we are growing. There are tons of paths to grow so I am gonna try my best to learn the song." On Sunday, SRK finally reacted to the video.

Taking to X, the superstar posted, "Thank u both.... Love it and love u @JohnCena , I'm gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha." 'Bholi Si Surat,' originally sung by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar, continues to captivate audiences decades after its premiere. The blockbuster 'Dil To Pagal Hai' received significant critical praise and numerous Filmfare Awards.

Meanwhile, John Cena will be next seen in the action film 'Heads of State', which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba in lead roles. Shah Rukh on the other hand was recently seen in the movie 'Dunki'.

'Dunki' featured an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. 

'Dunki' focused on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

With Dunki's success, SRK now has three back-to-back hits in his kitty. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

US delegate Kristie Canegallo to visit India, who will co-chair US-India Homeland Security Dialogue on…

PM Modi to inaugurate Sikkim's first railway station today, know all about it

Niranjan Hiranandani, his son Darshan Hiranandani fail to appear before ED in FEMA violation case due to...

Noida borders likely to witness massive traffic jam as farmers to protest with tractor march today

Highest paid Indian CEO with Rs 1800 crore salary package may be fired or will resign, market veteran believes...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE