Selena Gomez x BLACKPINK inspire Serendipity for Cookies & Cream Remix ice cream

Selena Gomez is making headlines for her collaboration with the K-Pop girl band BLACKPINK. Amidst the news, a video of her eating an ice-cream inspired by the collab, has been going viral. A known ice-cream brand Serendipity has launched a flavour inspired by Selena x BLACKPINK, and Selena was seen relishing the same in her video.

The new brand is called Cookies & Cream Remix, which reportedly has the flavours of pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites and gobs of gooey fudge. The brand was launched on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Selena shared the video writing, "I grew up going to the iconic @serendipity3nyc restaurant so I couldn’t be more excited to join the ownership team. In honor of the release of ICE CREAM with @blackpinkofficial , I created Cookies and Cream Remix… made with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to the girls!" She was even heard saying, "So, basically, it's heaven."

Here's the video:

In a press statement, Selena added, "Growing up and loving the iconic Serendipity restaurant, I couldn't be more excited to become a partner in their expanding brand. For the Cookies & Cream remix, I wanted to put my own personal spin on this classic flavor by making it with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to my girls Blackpink and celebrate our new song 'Ice Cream'."

For the uninformed, BLACKPINK is known for the hits like How You Like That, Ddu-du Ddu-du, Kill This Love, and many more songs. They marked their debut in August 2016 and their tracks "Whistle" and "Boombayah", were massive hits and also on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

Before collaborating with Selena, BLACKPINK had collaborated with Dua Lip for Kiss and Makeup that was released in 2018. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez's Rare came out in January 2020. The first deluxe single, Boyfriend was released in April.

BLACKPINK and Selena's album 'Ice Cream' will be out on August 28, 12 AM EST, and 1 PM KST which is around 9:30 AM IST.