Sean Penn confirms secret wedding with girlfriend Leila George

Hollywood actor Sean Penn has confirmed he had a secret wedding with girlfriend Leila George during COVID-19 lockdown. After being in a relationship for sour years, 59-year-old Penn tied the knot with George, 28 on July 30, 2020.

Sean Penn confirmed the news on Tuesday during a virtual appearance on talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers. “We did a Covid wedding. By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way,” Penn said when asked about the rumours.

Penn was previously married twice - first to actor Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, and later with pop star Madonna from 1985 to 1989. Penn and Wright were blessed with two children - 29-year-old daughter Dylan Frances, and 26-year-old son Hopper Jack.

Meanwhile, Leila George too is an actor. She has featured in movies like Mortal Engines and The Kid. She is the eldest child of actors Vincent D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi. On the other hand, Penn is best remembered for his role in 1995 TV show 'Dead Man Walking'. He earned Best Actor Award at Berlin Film Festival for the same as well as his first Academy Award nomination.