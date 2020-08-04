Sandra Park reveals number of times she kissed 'The King: Eternal Monarch' actor Lee Min-ho for music video 'Kiss MV'

Lee Min-ho is one of the celebrated Korean drama stars among the current generation with fans going gaga over all his performances.

Fans of the Hallyu star are well versed with everything Lee Min-ho but it will come as a surprise to you that Lee Min-ho featured in a music video with former 2NE1 member Sandara Park aka Dara. It was for Sandara's solo track Kiss which released in 2010.

During a 2019 episode on tvN's Seoul Mate 2, en route to Manila in the Philippines, Sandara opened up about the kissing scene in the video and said, "It’s my only solo track. I had a kiss scene with Lee Min-ho... He’s one of the top male celebrities here [Philippines]. At the end [of the music video], I kiss [Lee Min-ho] for revenge. It was when I was a rookie and didn’t know anything. We did it 50 times. Because I didn’t know. I was a rookie, and there were so many people... I wasn’t able to really feel the kiss," Soompi reported.

Watch the video here.

As for the music video, for the uninformed, Lee Min-ho plays a rich playboy who has a bet with a friend at a party to make Dara (a DJ at the same party) fall for him. However, Dara doesn't fall for Min-ho's charm and instead slaps him. Yet, Lee Min-ho's wealthy theatrics don't work on Dara and instead, she seeks revenge in her punk avatar, makes out with Lee Min-ho, and promptly tears up the bet money in front of him soliciting her revenge.