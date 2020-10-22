Rihanna, Travis Scott in 2020 YouTube Streamy Award Nominations

The nominations for YouTube Streamy Awards were out on Wednesday morning (October 21). The show, which has nearly 45 award categories, marks its 10th year anniversary in 2020.

This year, the hip hop category, particularly, has entertained fans through the lockdown, and thus, gained most nominations. Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s Verzuz, BET’s House Party, and D-Nice’s Club Quarantine are competing against Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus and Reunited Apart with Josh Gad.

Travis Scott’s 'Travis Scott and Fortnite Present: Astronomical' (Live Special) and Will Smith (Crossover) are a few of the nominations. Rihanna's cosmetics company has received three nominations this year too.

Here are the nominations:

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the YearAddison RaeCharli D’AmelioDavid DobrikDixie D’AmelioEmma ChamberlainJames CharlesLarrayMarques BrownleeMrBeastSarah Cooper

Show of the YearA Heist with Markiplier • MarkiplierBinging with Babish • Babish Culinary UniverseChallenge Accepted • Michelle KhareEpic Rap Battles of History • ERBGame Master Network • Rebecca ZamoloGood Mythical Morning • Good Mythical MorningInstant Influencer • James CharlesLiza on Demand • Liza KoshyNikita Unfiltered • Nikita DragunUNHhhh • WOWPresents

International

HIKAKIN (Japan)Mikecrack (Spain)Mythpat (India)Sandra Cires Art (Cuba)Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout CreatorAddison RaeCharli D’AmelioDreamSpencer XZHC

CollaborationDavid Dobrik and Justin Bieber – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!!The Hype House – TURNING THE HYPE HOUSE INTO A TRAMPOLINE PARK!Jackie Aina and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL GETS GLAM WITH ME!!!Sway LA – Most Likely To Challenge!Zach King and David Blaine – David Blaine Tricks Zach King with Zoom Magic

CrossoverJack BlackJason DeruloKevin JamesNaomi CampbellWill Smith

First PersonAlex WarrenDavid DobrikEmma ChamberlainLarrayLogan Paul

Live StreamerNICKMERCSNinjaPokimaneShroudTypical Gamer

SHOW AWARDS

Indie Series20 Seconds to LiveArun ConsidersChoose Me: An Abortion StoryChris and JackThe Lock Down Buddy

Live SeriesBET’s House PartyBright Minded: Live with Miley CyrusD-Nice’s Club QuarantineReunited Apart with Josh GadVerzuz

Live Special#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors TournamentSome Good News Prom with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, & Chance the RapperTravis Scott and Fortnite Present: AstronomicalYouTube Dear Class of 2020

PodcastAnything Goes with Emma ChamberlainH3 PodcastImpaulsiveOn Purpose with Jay Shetty ‎VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

Scripted SeriesA Heist with Markiplier • MarkiplierCould You Survive the Movies? • Vsauce3Epic Rap Battles of History • ERBFPS Logic • Viva La Dirt LeagueLiza on Demand • Liza Koshy

Unscripted SeriesBrave Wilderness • Brave WildernessChallenge Accepted • Michelle KhareInstant Influencer • James CharlesJeff’s Barbershop • Jeff WittekUNHhhh • WOWPresents

SUBJECT AWARDS

AnimatedillymationJaiden AnimationsKetnipzThe Land Of BoggsTheOdd1sOut

BeautyBailey SarianBrad MondoHyramJackie AinaJames Charles

ComedyBrandon RogersBrittany TomlinsonGus JohnsonNigel NgSarah Cooper

CommentaryContraPointsD’Angelo WallaceDanny GonzalezJarvis JohnsonTiffany Ferguson

DanceBFunkDyttoMatt SteffaninaMichael LeSofie Dossi

DocumentaryAntsCanadaJustin Bieber: SeasonsNikita UnfilteredThe Secret Life of Lele PonsState Of Grace

Fashion and StylebestdressedBretman RockLaurDIYSneaker ShoppingWisdom Kaye

FoodAlex French Guy CookingBabish Culinary UniverseHow To Cook ThatJoshua WeissmanTabitha Brown

GamingDreamFGTeeVJellyLaurenzSidePrestonPlayz

Health and WellnessChloe TingDemi BagbyDoctor MikeThe Fitness MarshallKati Morton

Kids and FamilyA for AdleyGoo Goo ColorsKids Diana ShowRebecca ZamoloRyan’s World

Learning and EducationChrisFixMark RoberNileRedonlyjayusPeter Sripol

LifestyleAlexa RiveraCalle y PochéJennelle ElianaLarrayRickey Thompson

NewsAll Gas No BrakesComplex NewsHasanAbiThe Philip DeFranco ShowSome More News

Sports2HYPEBraille SkateboardingDude PerfectNo Days Off: Sports ProdigiesRyan García

TechnologyiJustineMarques BrownleeMichael ReevesSimone GiertzStuff Made Here

CRAFT AWARDS

CinematographyCole Bennett – Lyrical LemonadeDevin Graham – devinsupertrampNiels Lindelien – Lindsey StirlingPeter McKinnon – Peter McKinnonPierre Wikberg – Climbkhana TWO

EditingCasey Neistat – CaseyNeistatderkslurp – derkslurpEmma Chamberlain – emma chamberlainEvan Puschak – Nerdwriter1Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul

Visual and Special EffectsAaron Benitez – Aaron’s AnimalsButtered Side Down – Buttered Side DownCyreneQ – CyreneQSam Wickert and Brendan Forde – Chalk Warfare 4.0Zach King – Zach King

WritingAkilah Hughes, Milana Vayntrub, Brian McElhaney, and Nick Kocher – Making Fun with Akilah and MilanaCalebCity – CalebCityChris W. Smith and Jack De Sena – Chris and JackJames – Casually ExplainedZach Sherwin, Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, and Carter Deems – Epic Rap Battles of History

SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS

Company or BrandBarbie – Career of the Year • MattelDave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment • TastemadeLyft – Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys • LyftUp

CreatorThe Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVEMrBeast – Feeding America Food DriveNabela Noor – NoorHouse

Nonprofit or NGOArbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees • MrBeast and Mark RoberCOVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream • Post MaloneEqual Justice Initiative – Bear Witness, Take Action • YouTube Originals

BRAND AWARDS

Agency of the YearBENPortal AR&CPMKReachVaynerMedia

Brand of the YearBarbieDisneyFenty Beauty by RihannaNetflixOld Spice

Brand Engagement100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal – Cash App5-Minute Crafts – BarbieNeed for Speed Heat x David Dobrik – Electronic ArtsRihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Tutorial – Fenty Beauty by RihannaUnder the Influencer – Comedy Central

Branded Content: SeriesCold as Balls – Old Spice • LOL NetworkNo Days Off: Sports Prodigies – Got Milk? • WhistleSecond Chances – Dave’s Killer Bread • TastemadeUnder a Rock with Tig Notaro – Amazon Alexa • Funny Or DieUndercover Lyft – Lyft

Branded Content: VideoAladdin Meets Parkour in Real Life – Uzbekistan Tourism • devinsupertrampASMR SNAP SHADOWS TUTORIAL W/ AMANDLA STENBERG – Fenty Beauty by RihannaI Trained Like Black Widow – Marvel Strike Force • Michelle KhareJames Charles Spills the Tea on His Glow – Ole Henriksen Skincare • James CharlesWe Lost A FaZe Member – G FUEL • FaZE Clan

Creator ProductChamberlain Coffee – Emma ChamberlainDragun Beauty – Nikita DragunHairitage – Mindy McKnightMcKinnon Camera Pack – Peter McKinnonPro Ant Farms – AntsCanada

Influencer Campaign#ALLNIGHTERLEGEND – Urban Decay#HotGuysMakingLipstick – Bite BeautyGoogle Pixel 4NebulaSuperstars in Training – WWE

Multi-Platform CampaignDisney+ Launch – DisneyGift it Forward with Cardi B – PepsiThe Greatest Challenge of All Time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marta – Clear (Unilever)Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Star WarsTito’s Made To Order – Tito’s Vodka

Social Good Campaign#DistanceDance – P&G • Charli D’AmelioMy Vaping Mistake – The Real Cost • AwesomenessTVSeize the Awkward – The Jed Foundation • Ad CouncilTeens for Jeans – Aéropostale • DoSomething.orgUndercover Lyft with Alicia Keys – LyftUp • Lyft

The awards show would stream on YouTube on Sunday, December 13.