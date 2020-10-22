Rihanna, Travis Scott in 2020 YouTube Streamy Award Nominations
A few new names, including some TikTok stars were also nominated for YouTube Streamy Awards this year
Rihanna, Travis Scott in 2020 YouTube Streamy Award Nominations. Photo: File Photo.
Written By
Edited By
Shaheen Irani
Source
DNA webdesk
The nominations for YouTube Streamy Awards were out on Wednesday morning (October 21). The show, which has nearly 45 award categories, marks its 10th year anniversary in 2020.
This year, the hip hop category, particularly, has entertained fans through the lockdown, and thus, gained most nominations. Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s Verzuz, BET’s House Party, and D-Nice’s Club Quarantine are competing against Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus and Reunited Apart with Josh Gad.
Travis Scott’s 'Travis Scott and Fortnite Present: Astronomical' (Live Special) and Will Smith (Crossover) are a few of the nominations. Rihanna's cosmetics company has received three nominations this year too.
Here are the nominations:
OVERALL AWARDS
Creator of the YearAddison RaeCharli D’AmelioDavid DobrikDixie D’AmelioEmma ChamberlainJames CharlesLarrayMarques BrownleeMrBeastSarah Cooper
Show of the YearA Heist with Markiplier • MarkiplierBinging with Babish • Babish Culinary UniverseChallenge Accepted • Michelle KhareEpic Rap Battles of History • ERBGame Master Network • Rebecca ZamoloGood Mythical Morning • Good Mythical MorningInstant Influencer • James CharlesLiza on Demand • Liza KoshyNikita Unfiltered • Nikita DragunUNHhhh • WOWPresents
HIKAKIN (Japan)Mikecrack (Spain)Mythpat (India)Sandra Cires Art (Cuba)Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Breakout CreatorAddison RaeCharli D’AmelioDreamSpencer XZHC
CollaborationDavid Dobrik and Justin Bieber – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!!The Hype House – TURNING THE HYPE HOUSE INTO A TRAMPOLINE PARK!Jackie Aina and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL GETS GLAM WITH ME!!!Sway LA – Most Likely To Challenge!Zach King and David Blaine – David Blaine Tricks Zach King with Zoom Magic
CrossoverJack BlackJason DeruloKevin JamesNaomi CampbellWill Smith
First PersonAlex WarrenDavid DobrikEmma ChamberlainLarrayLogan Paul
Live StreamerNICKMERCSNinjaPokimaneShroudTypical Gamer
SHOW AWARDS
Indie Series20 Seconds to LiveArun ConsidersChoose Me: An Abortion StoryChris and JackThe Lock Down Buddy
Live SeriesBET’s House PartyBright Minded: Live with Miley CyrusD-Nice’s Club QuarantineReunited Apart with Josh GadVerzuz
Live Special#Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors TournamentSome Good News Prom with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, & Chance the RapperTravis Scott and Fortnite Present: AstronomicalYouTube Dear Class of 2020
PodcastAnything Goes with Emma ChamberlainH3 PodcastImpaulsiveOn Purpose with Jay Shetty VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
Scripted SeriesA Heist with Markiplier • MarkiplierCould You Survive the Movies? • Vsauce3Epic Rap Battles of History • ERBFPS Logic • Viva La Dirt LeagueLiza on Demand • Liza Koshy
Unscripted SeriesBrave Wilderness • Brave WildernessChallenge Accepted • Michelle KhareInstant Influencer • James CharlesJeff’s Barbershop • Jeff WittekUNHhhh • WOWPresents
SUBJECT AWARDS
AnimatedillymationJaiden AnimationsKetnipzThe Land Of BoggsTheOdd1sOut
BeautyBailey SarianBrad MondoHyramJackie AinaJames Charles
ComedyBrandon RogersBrittany TomlinsonGus JohnsonNigel NgSarah Cooper
CommentaryContraPointsD’Angelo WallaceDanny GonzalezJarvis JohnsonTiffany Ferguson
DanceBFunkDyttoMatt SteffaninaMichael LeSofie Dossi
DocumentaryAntsCanadaJustin Bieber: SeasonsNikita UnfilteredThe Secret Life of Lele PonsState Of Grace
Fashion and StylebestdressedBretman RockLaurDIYSneaker ShoppingWisdom Kaye
FoodAlex French Guy CookingBabish Culinary UniverseHow To Cook ThatJoshua WeissmanTabitha Brown
GamingDreamFGTeeVJellyLaurenzSidePrestonPlayz
Health and WellnessChloe TingDemi BagbyDoctor MikeThe Fitness MarshallKati Morton
Kids and FamilyA for AdleyGoo Goo ColorsKids Diana ShowRebecca ZamoloRyan’s World
Learning and EducationChrisFixMark RoberNileRedonlyjayusPeter Sripol
LifestyleAlexa RiveraCalle y PochéJennelle ElianaLarrayRickey Thompson
NewsAll Gas No BrakesComplex NewsHasanAbiThe Philip DeFranco ShowSome More News
Sports2HYPEBraille SkateboardingDude PerfectNo Days Off: Sports ProdigiesRyan García
TechnologyiJustineMarques BrownleeMichael ReevesSimone GiertzStuff Made Here
CRAFT AWARDS
CinematographyCole Bennett – Lyrical LemonadeDevin Graham – devinsupertrampNiels Lindelien – Lindsey StirlingPeter McKinnon – Peter McKinnonPierre Wikberg – Climbkhana TWO
EditingCasey Neistat – CaseyNeistatderkslurp – derkslurpEmma Chamberlain – emma chamberlainEvan Puschak – Nerdwriter1Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul
Visual and Special EffectsAaron Benitez – Aaron’s AnimalsButtered Side Down – Buttered Side DownCyreneQ – CyreneQSam Wickert and Brendan Forde – Chalk Warfare 4.0Zach King – Zach King
WritingAkilah Hughes, Milana Vayntrub, Brian McElhaney, and Nick Kocher – Making Fun with Akilah and MilanaCalebCity – CalebCityChris W. Smith and Jack De Sena – Chris and JackJames – Casually ExplainedZach Sherwin, Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, and Carter Deems – Epic Rap Battles of History
SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS
Company or BrandBarbie – Career of the Year • MattelDave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment • TastemadeLyft – Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys • LyftUp
CreatorThe Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVEMrBeast – Feeding America Food DriveNabela Noor – NoorHouse
Nonprofit or NGOArbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees • MrBeast and Mark RoberCOVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream • Post MaloneEqual Justice Initiative – Bear Witness, Take Action • YouTube Originals
BRAND AWARDS
Agency of the YearBENPortal AR&CPMKReachVaynerMedia
Brand of the YearBarbieDisneyFenty Beauty by RihannaNetflixOld Spice
Brand Engagement100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal – Cash App5-Minute Crafts – BarbieNeed for Speed Heat x David Dobrik – Electronic ArtsRihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Tutorial – Fenty Beauty by RihannaUnder the Influencer – Comedy Central
Branded Content: SeriesCold as Balls – Old Spice • LOL NetworkNo Days Off: Sports Prodigies – Got Milk? • WhistleSecond Chances – Dave’s Killer Bread • TastemadeUnder a Rock with Tig Notaro – Amazon Alexa • Funny Or DieUndercover Lyft – Lyft
Branded Content: VideoAladdin Meets Parkour in Real Life – Uzbekistan Tourism • devinsupertrampASMR SNAP SHADOWS TUTORIAL W/ AMANDLA STENBERG – Fenty Beauty by RihannaI Trained Like Black Widow – Marvel Strike Force • Michelle KhareJames Charles Spills the Tea on His Glow – Ole Henriksen Skincare • James CharlesWe Lost A FaZe Member – G FUEL • FaZE Clan
Creator ProductChamberlain Coffee – Emma ChamberlainDragun Beauty – Nikita DragunHairitage – Mindy McKnightMcKinnon Camera Pack – Peter McKinnonPro Ant Farms – AntsCanada
Influencer Campaign#ALLNIGHTERLEGEND – Urban Decay#HotGuysMakingLipstick – Bite BeautyGoogle Pixel 4NebulaSuperstars in Training – WWE
Multi-Platform CampaignDisney+ Launch – DisneyGift it Forward with Cardi B – PepsiThe Greatest Challenge of All Time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marta – Clear (Unilever)Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Star WarsTito’s Made To Order – Tito’s Vodka
Social Good Campaign#DistanceDance – P&G • Charli D’AmelioMy Vaping Mistake – The Real Cost • AwesomenessTVSeize the Awkward – The Jed Foundation • Ad CouncilTeens for Jeans – Aéropostale • DoSomething.orgUndercover Lyft with Alicia Keys – LyftUp • Lyft
The awards show would stream on YouTube on Sunday, December 13.