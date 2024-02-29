Richard Lewis, legendary stand-up comic and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, dies at 76 after heart attack

Twitter
Headlines

'I can sing almost 18 songs in one go at this age': Asha Bhosle on talks of retirement and performing on stage at age 90

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3100 crore, owns studio, private jet; not Rajni, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR, Ram Charan

'Feel bad for...': NCB's Sameer Wankhede on 'father to father' chat with Shah Rukh Khan during Aryan Khan drugs case

US President Joe Biden undergoes annual physical amid reelection campaign, 'continues to be...'

UK: Prince Harry loses court battle over loss of security protection, plans to challenge decision

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Akash Ambani is like Lord Ram to me, Isha Ambani is like a…’: Anant Ambani opens up about relationship with siblings

'I can sing almost 18 songs in one go at this age': Asha Bhosle on talks of retirement and performing on stage at age 90

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3100 crore, owns studio, private jet; not Rajni, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR, Ram Charan

Bowlers with over 400 ODI wickets

Celebs reach Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share lively photos from haldi ceremony

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

'I can sing almost 18 songs in one go at this age': Asha Bhosle on talks of retirement and performing on stage at age 90

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3100 crore, owns studio, private jet; not Rajni, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR, Ram Charan

'Feel bad for...': NCB's Sameer Wankhede on 'father to father' chat with Shah Rukh Khan during Aryan Khan drugs case

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Richard Lewis, legendary stand-up comic and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, dies at 76 after heart attack

Richard Lewis, stand-up comic and actor known for Curb Your Enthusiasm, has passed away at the age of 76.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 06:39 AM IST

article-main
Richard Lewis, the 'Prince of Pain'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stand-up comic and actor Richard Lewis passed away on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 76. Best known for his self-deprecating humour and appearance on the iconic sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm, Lewis was dubbed the ‘Prince of Pain’ and was widely regarded as aming the most iconic comedians of his age. The actor reportedly suffered a heart attack at his residence.

According a Deadline report, Lewis’ death was confirmed by his publicist Jeff Abraham. “His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said in a statement. Lewis had been living with Parkinson’s disease, a diagnosis he had revealed last April.

Born in 1947 in Brooklyn and raised in New Jersey, Lewis first rose to fame in the 1970s performing in clubs in New York City followed by a stint on late night television. In the 1980s, he began appearing in his comedy specials such as I’m In Pain and also moved to appearing in sitcoms, the most notable of which was Anything But Love (1989-92). He appeared in films such as  Robin Hood: Men in Tights and Drunks, both released in the early 90s.

From 2000 onwards, he began appearing in a supporting role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David’s semi-autobiographical sitcom, where he played a fictionalised version of himself. This raised his popularity among the younger audiences and made his dark humour especially a hit. Lewis and David also became close friends. In a note shared by HBO, David mourned his friend and collaborator, saying, “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother pregnant with second child, claim reports

Union Home Minister Amit Shah fires fresh salvos at INDIA Bloc, calls it 'combination of family-oriented parties'

Manoj Muntashir says writing Adipurush's controversial dialogues gave him 'unbearable pain': If I could go back...

Meet actor who left cricket to enter Bollywood, debut film was flop, worked with Amitabh, SRK, Salman, is married to..

‘I don’t mean to be a pest’: Elon Musk tells Microsoft Satya Nadella

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE