Richard Lewis, legendary stand-up comic and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, dies at 76 after heart attack

Stand-up comic and actor Richard Lewis passed away on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 76. Best known for his self-deprecating humour and appearance on the iconic sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm, Lewis was dubbed the ‘Prince of Pain’ and was widely regarded as aming the most iconic comedians of his age. The actor reportedly suffered a heart attack at his residence.

According a Deadline report, Lewis’ death was confirmed by his publicist Jeff Abraham. “His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time,” Abraham said in a statement. Lewis had been living with Parkinson’s disease, a diagnosis he had revealed last April.

Born in 1947 in Brooklyn and raised in New Jersey, Lewis first rose to fame in the 1970s performing in clubs in New York City followed by a stint on late night television. In the 1980s, he began appearing in his comedy specials such as I’m In Pain and also moved to appearing in sitcoms, the most notable of which was Anything But Love (1989-92). He appeared in films such as Robin Hood: Men in Tights and Drunks, both released in the early 90s.

From 2000 onwards, he began appearing in a supporting role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David’s semi-autobiographical sitcom, where he played a fictionalised version of himself. This raised his popularity among the younger audiences and made his dark humour especially a hit. Lewis and David also became close friends. In a note shared by HBO, David mourned his friend and collaborator, saying, “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”