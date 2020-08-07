Priyanka Chopra takes Reese Witherspoon's 2020 in photos challenge

Priyanka Chopra has taken Resse Witherspoon's 2020 in photos challenge ahead. The actor joined Oprah, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington and others in the trend.

The 2020 calendar challenge is where the actors share three by three grid photos, describing their mood from January to September this year. The reactions, of course, are hilarious as they are relatable.

As known, every person is under lockdown since March. Hence, most celebs have shared the same mood - distressed, unhappy - either from the beginning of March or April.

Priyanka started her grid with images from her movies, TV shows and photoshoots. Starting from her laughing-out-loud image, Priyanka went into tensed mode in Feburary (sharing an image from 'Quantico'). She then went into rebel mode in March with 'Mary Kom', and later shared sad images from 'Fashion' and 'Dil Dhadakne Do'.

Here's her post:

Reese had shared a similar timeline, with her losing her mind from June. Similarly, Mark Ruffalo shared an image from the 'Avenger' Hulk who is known for breaking everything (including people) when angry.