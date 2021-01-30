Oscar-winning actors Anne Hathaway-Jared Leto to star in web-series 'We Crashed'

Headlines

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Trevor Noah's show cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics; netizens react

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

DNA TV Show: How EAM Jaishankar showed a mirror to Justin Trudeau’s government over Nijjar’s killing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Trevor Noah's show cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics; netizens react

Benefits of drinking coriander seeds water in morning

8 Natural things that promote hair growth

8 Benefits of consuming fruits in the morning daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will have special offer of buy 1 get 1 ticket free, here's when, how you can avail of it

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Oscar-winning actors Anne Hathaway-Jared Leto to star in web-series 'We Crashed'

The upcoming project will mark Hathaway's first regular television role since starring in the Fox sitcom 'Get Real'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2021, 07:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

American actors Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto have joined the cast of Apple's scripted WeWork project titled 'WeCrashed'. The series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name. 

The upcoming project will focus on the rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible, reported Variety. 

Oscar-winning actors Hathaway and Leto will serve as executive producers for 'WeCrashed'. The upcoming project will mark Hathaway's first regular television role since starring in the Fox sitcom 'Get Real'. 

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello will co-write and executive produce the upcoming project in addition to serving as co-showrunners. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct 'WeCrashed' in addition to executive producing. Charlie Gogolak and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers along with Emma Ludbrook via her and Leto's Paradox production company. Apple Studios will produce, with Wondery executive producing. 

As per Variety, WeWork was viewed as the next hot startup and was valued at nearly USD 50 billion at one time. However, the company pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September 2019 in the wake of revelations about the erratic management, personal enrichment of co-founder Adam Neumann, questions about its business model, and the role of funders like JPMorgan and Softbank. Neumann resigned from the company around this time, while WeWork accepted a bailout from SoftBank in October.

Meanwhile, Hathaway most recently appeared in the Doug Liman featured 'Locked Down' and the HBO Max remake of 'The Witches'. Her other notable acting credits include 'The Devil Wears Prada', 'Rachel Getting Married', and 'Interstellar'. 

Leto became a household name after starring in the ABC drama 'My So-Called Life'. He has gone on to star in a number of celebrated films, including 'Dallas Buyers Club', 'Fight Club', 'Requiem for a Dream', and 'Blade Runner 2049'. He will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Morbius', which was recently pushed back to October.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE set for global debut in India early next month

Youth takes 17-year-old 'Pakistani' girl to police station in Moradabad, know what happened...

Manipur: All schools to remain shut till Friday in violence-hit state

ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule: Full fixture, venues, date, time - All you need to know

King of Kotha OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-starrer action drama film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE