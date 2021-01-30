Oscar-winning actors Anne Hathaway-Jared Leto to star in web-series 'We Crashed'

The upcoming project will mark Hathaway's first regular television role since starring in the Fox sitcom 'Get Real'.

American actors Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto have joined the cast of Apple's scripted WeWork project titled 'WeCrashed'. The series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name.

The upcoming project will focus on the rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible, reported Variety.

Oscar-winning actors Hathaway and Leto will serve as executive producers for 'WeCrashed'. The upcoming project will mark Hathaway's first regular television role since starring in the Fox sitcom 'Get Real'.

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello will co-write and executive produce the upcoming project in addition to serving as co-showrunners. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct 'WeCrashed' in addition to executive producing. Charlie Gogolak and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers along with Emma Ludbrook via her and Leto's Paradox production company. Apple Studios will produce, with Wondery executive producing.

As per Variety, WeWork was viewed as the next hot startup and was valued at nearly USD 50 billion at one time. However, the company pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September 2019 in the wake of revelations about the erratic management, personal enrichment of co-founder Adam Neumann, questions about its business model, and the role of funders like JPMorgan and Softbank. Neumann resigned from the company around this time, while WeWork accepted a bailout from SoftBank in October.

Meanwhile, Hathaway most recently appeared in the Doug Liman featured 'Locked Down' and the HBO Max remake of 'The Witches'. Her other notable acting credits include 'The Devil Wears Prada', 'Rachel Getting Married', and 'Interstellar'.

Leto became a household name after starring in the ABC drama 'My So-Called Life'. He has gone on to star in a number of celebrated films, including 'Dallas Buyers Club', 'Fight Club', 'Requiem for a Dream', and 'Blade Runner 2049'. He will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Morbius', which was recently pushed back to October.