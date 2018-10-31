Meet Jennifer Lawrence – Oscar winner, X-Men mutant, and now a producer

Actor Jennifer Lawrence is ready to go behind the camera as she launched her production house Excellent Cadaver.

Along with her business partner Justine Polsky, Excellent Cadaver inked a deal with Brad Weston's production house Makeready, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the deal, Makeready will screen the film projects that Lawrence's Excellent Cadaver develops and produces. Furthermore, the deal also gives Makeready and Excellent Cadaver to produce and finance films both independently and as partners. The deal will take into consideration some of the films Lawrence will star in.

Makeready's head of film, Pam Abdy, will oversee the projects, Excellent Cadaver plans to acquire in the future.

Weston who was all praises the Hunger Games star said that her "versatility and commitment" to work with the top filmmakers highlighted the shared ambition to create out of the box films.

Lawrence and Polsky said that they are thrilled to have partnered with Makeready and that they look forward towards to an "exciting collaboration".

Lawrence received an Oscar for her performance in 2013 film Silver Linings Playbook which also starred Bradley Cooper. She is well known for starring in X-Men movie series.