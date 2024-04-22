Twitter
Meet actor who went bankrupt, planned own murder for insurance money, one role saved his life, now worth crores

Meet actor who went bankrupt, planned own murder for insurance money, one role saved his life, now worth crores

This actor was in such need of money once that he planned his own murder for insurance money

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 08:21 AM IST

Giancarlo Esposito
Acting, particularly at the top level, is a lucrative field. Most popular actors around the world get decent money for their work. Most may not be rolling in the riches but are still comfortable. But below the big leagues, where actors struggle to survive, many just earn enough to get by and others don’t even get that much.

The actor who planned his own murder for insurance money

Giancarlo Esposito is a respected and successful actor in Hollywood today. The 65-year-old has won awards and appeared in some of the biggest films and shows of the last decade. But there was a time just before his breakthrough that Esposito was on the verge of bankruptcy. The actor spoke about this time on a recent episode of Jim & Sam podcast. Talking about his near-bankruptcy in 2008, he said, “My way out in my brain was: ‘Hey, do you get life insurance if someone commits suicide? Do they get the bread?’ My wife had no idea why I was asking this stuff. I started scheming. If I got somebody to knock me off, death by misadventure, [my kids] would get the insurance. I had four kids. I wanted them to have a life. It was a hard moment in time. I literally thought of self-annihilation so they could survive. That’s how low I was.”

How one role changed his life

But within months, Esposito’s life was about to change. From 2009, he began appearing as drug lord Gus Fring in AMC’s Breaking Bad. Initially a supporting character, Fring became the show’s primary villain by season four (2011), catapulting Esposito to stardom. He later reprised the role in the show’s critically-acclaimed spinoff Better Call Saul. For this role, the actor earned three Emmy nominations. Since then, Esposito has appeared in other hit shows like The Mandalorian and The Boys as well as big budget films like The Jungle Book. The actor is reportedly worth over $8 million (Rs 65 crore) today.

