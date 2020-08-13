Headlines

'Love you': Justin Bieber shares rare pic of 2-year-old half-sister Bay

Bay is the daughter of Justin Bieber's father Jeremy, and his new wife Chelsey.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2020, 03:56 PM IST

Justin Bieber is a family man and is especially close to his siblings which is also evident in his new Instagram post where the pop icon shared an image of his 2-year-old half-sister Bay Bieber. 

In the picture shared by Justin, Bay can be seen sitting snugly with a stuffed animal. She can be seen wearing a floral pink outfit with a bear. For the picture, Justin chose a simple caption and wrote, "Love you." 

For the uninformed, Bay is the daughter of Justin Bieber's father Jeremy, and his new wife Chelsey. On the other hand, Justin is currently enjoying a road trip on a tour bus with his wife and model Hailey Bieber. The couple has been taking a trip along the countryside. Earlier, they caught up with Chance The Rapper in his hometown Chicago at the end of July and then went to meet Kanye West’s ranch in Wyoming.

In a recent interview, as reported by Elle, Hailey had opened up about her thoughts on how she will raise her children. She said, "They will be raised knowing how to treat people, why we don’t say certain things, and why we respect and acknowledge and give credit where credit is due."

Hailey has also used her Instagram account this summer to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. She had said, "It was time to look inside and reflect: what do I not know, what do I need to ask, how can I step up and do the best that I can to be an ally in the Black Lives Matter movement?"

