‘I didn’t come this far not to be happy’: Kim Kardashian reveals what ended her marriage with Kanye West

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ (KUWTK) ended on June 10 after 20 seasons on E!. In the last season, from Kourtney Kardashian being ready to move on from ex Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian wanting to give her daughter, True Thompson a sibling but being reluctant on marriage, the most heartbreaking thing was Kim Kardashian’s discussion with her mother Kris Jenner about the problems in her marriage to Kanye West. It was her first time addressing the issue publicly.

The 40-year-old SKIMS founder has always been hesitant to speak about her problems on the show, but she finally shed some light on the subject on Thursday’s episode on June 3.

She said, "I just feel like I've worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I've wanted to and I've lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than what I thought was humanly possible, but I don't have a life to share that with, am I just going to sit here and think, 'OK my kids fulfill me and I'm good?' I never thought I was lonely. I just thought that was totally fine, I can just have my kids."

While Kanye was in Wyoming, the distance between the two took a toll on Kim. "My husband moves from state to state. I'm just on this ride with him and I was OK with that, and then after turning 40 this year, I realized like no, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state." She also admitted that the time when she got along Kanye the best, was when the two were apart but that’s not something she wants in a partner. Kris told Kim while comforting her, "I just want you to be happy and joyful and I don't think I've seen that in a really long time.” To which Kim replied, "I'm numb. I'm tired of that. But I do know that I will be happy, I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that."

Kim had filed for a divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after six years of marriage.