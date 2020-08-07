Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 5' in the works, confirms Lionsgate

Keanu Reeves will continue with the 'John Wick' franchise. In fact the producers Liongate have confirmed that they would shoot for 'John Wick 4' and 'John Wick 5' simultaneously. Lionsgate' CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the project.

He said that while they are looking to stick to Memorial Day weekend in 2022 for 'John Wick 4' release, they would also love to shoot for 'John Wick 5' simultaneously. However, he maintained that is a possibility if Keanu can be available next year.

"We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year," Feltheimer told The Hollywood Reporter.

'John Wick' has been a long-acclaimed film, both critically and at the Box Office. Three installments of the Keanu Reeves franchise have released so far.

The fourth installment of 'John Wick' was supposed to release on May 21, 2021, but had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. More so, Keanu is currently shooting for 'Matrix 4' in Berlin. The production of the Warner Bros franchise had to be halted due to the pandemic too.