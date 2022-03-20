Kanye West aka Ye barred from performing at Grammy Awards 2022 after getting suspended on Instagram

Rapper Kanye West has been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his ‘concerning online behaviour’, a representative for the artiste confirmed to ‘Variety.’





Kanye West’s representative cited a report in the Blast posted late Friday claiming that the artist’s team received a phone call Friday night informing him he had been unfortunately removed from the lineup of performers for the show due to his ‘concerning online behaviour’.



While West, who is up for five 2022 Grammy Awards, was not among the first list of performers announced on Tuesday, he may have been a planned performer.



A representative for West sent `Variety’ a link to that story, saying only this is confirmed; the rep did not respond to requests for further information, although the Blast report states, ‘our sources say Kanye`s team isn`t surprised by the decision.’



While Academy representatives did not respond to requests for comment, there are many reasons why a Kanye West performance on live network television would be a prohibitively risky proposition.



Based on his social media posts and activity in the past few months alone, he might use the stage to continue his online harassment of Pete Davidson, his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend; he could attempt to lobby public sentiment for custody of his children; he could make some statement in support of accused sex offender Marilyn Manson or unrepentant homophobe DaBaby, both of whom he has featured at his recent concerts or listening events; he could make more misguided statements about slavery or revive his stumping for former President Donald Trump.



Conversely, he could use the platform to do something that isn`t self-serving, self-referential or sheer trolling, like when he unexpectedly said "George Bush doesn`t care about Black people" during a televised Hurricane Katrina fundraiser in 2005.



Perhaps most of all, the report stated the decision was made partially because of concerns over possible interactions between West and Grammy host Trevor Noah; West used a slur against Noah in an Instagram post regarding comments the ‘Daily Show’ host made regarding his split with Kardashian, resulting in a 24-hour ban from the platform.





The first round of Grammy performers was announced on Tuesday morning: nominees 'BTS', Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with J'ack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and Brothers Osborne.



Taking place live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on April 3.