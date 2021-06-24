'What’s happening to her is just not right': Ex Justin Timberlake pleads to support Britney Spears

Princess of Pop, Britney Spears recently revealed in a court testimony that she has been forced to have conservatorship. Adding to it. the singer mentioned she has a contraceptive device that she wants to get removed but isn’t allowed to go to the doctor.

In concern to this, Justin Timberlake took to his Twitter account and came out in support of the singer.

He tweeted “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,”. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was…what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

Continuing his tweet in the thread he said, “No one should ever be held against their will…or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for”.

On behalf of himself and his wife, Jessica Biel, Timberlake added, “Jess and I send our love and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. Also read 'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake issues apology to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Also read Justin Timberlake told to keep Super Bowl halftime show friendly — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

For the unversed, Spears also said in her testimony, "I just want my life back,". "I’m not here to be anyone’s slave. I'm traumatized... I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she said. Britney said her frequent upbeat postings on her Instagram account were lies. "I'm so angry and I'm depressed. I cry every day," she added.

She delivered her remarks by phone, her first public statements about the court-approved arrangement that was first put in place in 2008 when she suffered a mental health breakdown.