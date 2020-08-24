Jung Hae-in all set to star alongside BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Kim Hye Yoon in K-drama 'Snowdrop'?

Jisoo is currently gearing up for the release of BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream that drops on August 28.

A few days back there were reports of BLACKPINK member Jisoo being confirmed to star in her first leading role in Snowdrop, which is a working title of an upcoming JTBC (a South Korean subscription network) drama.

The good thing about the series is that it's being directed the SKY Castle director-writer duo: Jo Hyun-Tak and Yoo Hyun-mi. Also, Jisoo has had several cameo appearances in dramas like Arthdal Chronicles and The Producers, BLINKS are her fans are excited to see more of the 25-year-old singer's acting chops.

Now reports have said that Kim Hye-Yoon, who was rumoured to be a part of Snowdrop even before Jisoo was confirmed as one of the leads in the new drama, according to Naver via Soompi. However, Jung Hae-in of Something in the Rain fame is also in talks to play the male lead in Snowdrop.

A report in Soompi said, "This is just one of a number several that was offered to him, and he is currently reviewing it." Meanwhile, Jisoo is currently gearing up for the release of BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream that drops on August 28.

While confirming the project, Selena Gomez had previously take to her Instagram and expressed her excitement on her collaboration saying, "So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th! You can pre-save it here: http://smarturl.it/SELPINK ??@Roses_Are_Rosie @JennieRubyJane @LaLaLaLisa_M @sooyaaa__"

For the uninformed, BLACKPINK is known for the hits like How You Like That, Ddu-du Ddu-du, Kill This Love, and many more songs. They marked their debut in August 2016 and their tracks "Whistle" and "Boombayah", were massive hits and also on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.