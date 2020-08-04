Jim Carrey on why he admires Kanye West, says 'he is one of great characters of our zeitgeist'

Jim's comments come a few weeks after Kanye West broke down in tears at his first presidential campaign rally.

Hollywood star Jim Carrey, in a recent interview, opened up about Kanye West and his admiration for him in an episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher". People.com reported that during a conversation, the 58-year-old star spoke about his semi-autobiographical new book, "Memoirs And Misinformation", which is about a character named Jim Carrey and includes other characters like Nicolas Cage, Charlie Kaufman, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

In Carrey's book, one of the characters is Kanye also speaks to Jim's character about an alien invasion. Speaking about the same Jim said, "It's a very strange thing where parody becomes very parallel with reality. But we've got to make these things, you know. (Kanye West) are one of the great characters of our zeitgeist at this moment and I wanted him to have a place in it. No matter what he's doing. I can't figure it out." Jim's comments come a few weeks after Kanye West broke down in tears at his first presidential campaign rally.

Explaining his reaction on Twitter, Kanye later addressed his emotional reaction and said, "I cried at the thought of aborting my firstborn and everyone was so concerned about me. I'm concerned for the world that feels you shouldn't cry about this subject."

Kanye later also publicly apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian West on Twitter for sharing such private details about their family. He had written, "I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."