Jennifer Garner’s emotional video on watching 'The Office' finale gets sweet responses from the cast

American actor Jennifer Garner on Monday local time shared a dramatic video of her emotional reaction to finishing watching The Office series.

The 48-year-old star shared on Instagram a slow-motion, dramatically shedding a tear sort of video right after completing all the nine seasons of the hit show.

Captioning the video, she wrote: "My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups', aka #TheOffice. Apparently, we are sensitive people, the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I'd accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too."

Sported in a Dunder Mifflin (fictional paper sales company featured in the show) printed T-shirt, Garner narrated the video, saying, "You'll never guess which show my kids and I watched an episode a day off through quarantine and guess what? We finished it, and guess what? It gave me some really big feelings."

"Look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower would have been helpful, but it's just nice to know you can still just feel so much passionate about something, right? So thank you. If you've ever heard of the show, The Office, you should try it. It's wonderful," the Daredevil actor added.

Angela Kinsey, who played one of the leading roles commented on Jennifer's post. She wrote, "Omg!! @jennifer.garner I am only just seeing this (we had no air conditioning for the day so long story short but I’m only just catching up on things)!! I love this. I love you and your family and just so you know the finale makes me bawl my eyes out too!"

While Jenna Fischer commented, "Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post!! Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast. We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments (Art Show, Dwight comforting Pam...)"

The American sitcom, which depicts the everyday work lives of office employees, was aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

The mockumentary had Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, James Spader, Ellie Kemper and Catherine Tate in the lead roles.