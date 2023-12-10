Headlines

Hollywood

Jada Pinkett Smith says Oscars slap saved her marriage with Will Smith, calls it 'a holy slap’

It seems that Oscars slap has brought a fresh sense of understanding between Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

Amid ongoing discussions about her marriage, Jada Pinkett Smith openly talked about the highly-publicized Oscars incident that became a pivotal moment in salvaging her relationship. At 52, she admitted that the event made her deeply contemplate the future of her journey with Will Smith.

Despite previous speculation about their marriage, it seems that Oscars slap has brought a fresh sense of understanding and resolution for them. While speaking to the Daily Mail, the Red Table Talk Show host said, “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him."

Jada added, “Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?” For the unversed, at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in March last year, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage after the latter cracked a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The joke was about her shaved head because of the autoimmune disorder alopecia areata but it didn't go down well with Smith.

Minutes later, the Independence Day actor lifted the Best Actor statuette for his amazing performance in King Richard as Richard Williams, father and coach of American tennis players Venus Williams and Serena Williams. In his emotional acceptance speech, Will apologised to his fellow nominees summing the shocking incident as "love will make you do crazy things".

On July 29, four months after the slapgate incident, Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock once again in a video he shared on his social media handles. He accepted that his behaviour was unacceptable and went on to apologise to the comedian's mother and bother as well.

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk", the actor said in the video.

