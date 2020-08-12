Its confirmed! South Korean group BLACKPINK to collaborate with American pop icon Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, Blackpink, Korean band, Hollywood, Koreaboo, korean music, music collaboration, Song

Fans have been eagerly waiting for BLACKPINK to announce the American pop icon they would be collaborating with for their next album and on Wednesday, YG Entertainment finally revealed the name of the artist and its none other than pop icon Selena Gomez.

BLACKPINK's management company, YG Entertainment in a statement to Koreaboo said, "These two artists, who have been fans of one another for a long time, have finally made their dreams come true with this collaboration. BLACKPINK expresses their thanks to Selena for participating in this album and is excited to share the new song with fans."

They further announced that BLACKPINK and Selena's album will be out on August 28, 12 AM EST, and 1 PM KST which is around 9:30 AM IST.

Selena Gomez herself took to her Instagram and expressed her excitement on her collaboration saying, "So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th! You can pre-save it here: http://smarturl.it/SELPINK ??@Roses_Are_Rosie @JennieRubyJane @LaLaLaLisa_M @sooyaaa__"

For the uninformed, BLACKPINK is known for the hits like How You Like That, Ddu-du Ddu-du, Kill This Love, and many more songs. They marked their debut in August 2016 and their tracks "Whistle" and "Boombayah", were massive hits and also on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

Before collaborating with Selena, BLACKPINK had collaborated with Dua Lip for Kiss and Makeup that was released in 2018. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez's Rare came out in January 2020. The first deluxe single, Boyfriend was released in April.