'It's embarrassing, you gotta roll with the punches': Chris Evans finally reacts to viral NSFW post

Chris Evans has been in the news from the past few days and now the whole world knows why! For the uninitiated, the Hollywood actor accidentally posted an explicit photo on his social media page and immediately deleted after knowing what just happened. The post which instantly went viral on the internet left the netizens to have a collective meltdown. Chris even reacted to it on his Twitter page and now finally while talking to Tamron Hall, he addressed the incident.

Chris stated, "Something happened this weekend? It’s called turning the frown upside down…It has been an interesting weekend, full of lessons learnt. Things happen, it is embarrassing, you gotta roll with the punches. I will say I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice."

Earlier the Captain America star had tweeted, Now that I have your attention?. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"

On the personal front, at the moment, Evans is rumoured to be dating actress Lily James. He previously dated actress Jenny Slate.

On the work front, Chris' last movie outing was Knives Out which released in 2019. The film directed by Rian Johnson had an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and Christopher Plummer.

Moreover, Ryan Gosling and Chris are all set to team up for the first time in Russo Brothers' upcoming directorial. The film is set to be Netflix Original and is titled The Gray Man. It's based on the bestselling book of the same name by Mark Greaney published in 2009.