It's a girl for Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom; here's what they named their newborn baby

It is an exciting day for all pop fans as Katy Perry has finally given birth to her first child, a baby girl, with her fiance Orlando Bloom. The Grammy-nominated songstress shared the news with UNICEF, the organization they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for, on Wednesday. They named their girl Daisy Dove Bloom.

The couple, in a statement after their child's birth, said, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter." It further read, "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of, access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

In "celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has," Katy and Orlando also established a UNICEF donation page on baby Daisy's behalf, E!Online reported. While Daisy is Katy's first child, Orlando already has a 9-year-old son Flynn, his only child with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

For the uninformed, Katy and Orlando got engaged in February 2019 after a years-long on-and-off romance, and the couple announced their baby news in early March when the singer cradled her bump in the music video for Never Worn White.

More recently, during an Aug. 24 appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, Katy had predicted her little girl would steal her heart. "They do say that when you meet your wife or your soulmate or your partner, whatever you want to say, that you think that they're perfect and they're everything…and that quickly fades away, right? When you meet your daughter that's when you've met the love of your life."

"I definitely think she's gonna be daddy's little girl, for sure," she had added. Congratulations to the happy parents.