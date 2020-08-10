It's a girl for 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt, wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

30-year-old author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and actor Chris Pratt have welcomed their first child together, PEOPLE magazine reported.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, a piece of news that was confirmed by Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger who said in a video shared by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. Patrick said that his sister and brother-in-law were "doing great"

"Just got her a little gift," he added while flashing a look of a little box wrapped with a pink bow. People quoted a source saying, "They knew they were having a girl and were thrilled about it. Kat had a good pregnancy and she is hoping for a quick recovery. So far, so good. She is going through all the first-time mom's emotions. She is extremely happy, but a bit tired and overwhelmed. Chrmom'skeeps being amazing though. It's comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn."

Reports state that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world the "families couldn't meet the baby at the hospital."

"As soon as Kat and the baby got home from the hospital, Maria and Arnold visited. They are both proud grandparents of course. They also visited over the weekend. Maria is making sure that Kat has everything she needs," the report further added.

The couple is yet to confirm the news themselves. The newborn baby girl has Chris' son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris as her big brother. Jack is all set to turn 8 on August 17.