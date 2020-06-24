Headlines

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Idris Elba, Queen Latifah, Billy Porter pen open letter calling out Hollywood to prove 'Black Lives Matter'

More than 300 Black actors and filmmakers, including Idris Elba, Queen Latifah and Billy Porter asked Hollywood to divest in the police and invest in anti-racist content

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2020, 02:04 PM IST

On Tuesday, more than 300 Black actors and filmmakers came together and asked Hollywood to divest in the police and invest in anti-racist content via an open letter. Named Our Allies in Hollywood, the letter called out the film industry by naming them as 'legacy of white supremacy'. They also wrote that Hollywood, 'encourages the epidemic of police violence and the culture of anti-Blackness'. The letter has been penned in the nationwide awakening of 'Black Lives Matter' and mass protest across the US.

As per Reuters, the letter read as "It is time for Hollywood to acknowledge its role and take on the responsibility of repairing the damage and being a proactive part of the change."

Moreover, many police based TV shows namely Live PD and Cops were cancelled earlier this month. The celebs among the 300 Black actors and filmmakers include Idris Elba, Queen Latifah and Billy Porter along with Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Janelle Monae, Mahershala Ali, Laverne Cox, Cynthia Erivo and Chadwick Boseman.

Many talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon and even Tina Fey were called out for blackening their faces earlier or depicting as white characters made up as Black people. They issued public apologies soon after and assured that it won't happen again. 

The letter also called out the movie and television industry in the US by writing 'end the intentional glorification of police brutality and corruption in our storytelling'. They also urged that more Black people should be given employment. 

