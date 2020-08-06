Here's why Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively apologised for wedding venue in wake of Black Lives Matter protests

Ryan Reynolds had recently taken to his Instagram handle and apologised to the public for marrying Blake Lively at Boone Hall, calling it a mistake. For the uninformed, Boone Hall was a former plantation in South Carolina which is located at Mount Pleasant. It features nine slave cabins and is generally referred to as "slave street".

Ryan took to his Instagram and wrote, "It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy." He further added how both he and his wife are were "deeply and unreservedly sorry" for hosting their wedding on such a location.

He also said, "We've been teaching our children differently than the way our parents taught us."

Read the full statement here.

Since June, after the death of Geroge Floyd, an African-American at the hands of Minneapolis police, protests of 'Black Lives Matter' have been going on in the United States. Both Ryan and Blake had taken to their Instagram account at the time and had said that they are committed to raising their children in a way so that never have to grow up feeding the insane pattern that the society follows.

A part of their statement read that it was the least they could do. "It's the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when a camera wasn't rolling."