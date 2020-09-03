Headlines

Hollywood

Hollywood

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his family test positive for COVID19

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who is best known for his memorable time as ‘The Rock’ in the WWE and is also one of the leading Hollywood film actors, took to his Instagram account to inform that he and his wife as well as his two kids have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2020, 08:02 AM IST

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made a sad announcement on his Instagram handle when he announced that he, his wife and his two daughters, Tiana and Jasmine have tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson announced, “My wife, Lauren as well as my two daughters have tested positive for COVID19. I can tell you this has been one of the most difficult and challenging things that we have had to endure as family. For me personally, overcoming COVID19 has been far more difficult than avoiding nasty injuries, being evicted or being broke. The reason why I am feeling like this is because my No.1 priority was to protect my family, protect my children. But, happily, I would like to announce that we are doing good. We are in the other side of the virus. We are not contagious. We got through COVID-19 healthier and stronger. We have all been hit by this. We are aware that many do not get to the other end. I have had many friends who have lost their parents. We are counting our blessings and are good.”

Johnson rose to prominence in the early 90s with the WWE after developing a charismatic persona of a boastful, trash-talking wrestler named the Rock. He subsequently won his first WWF Championship in 1998 and helped usher the WWF into the "Attitude Era", a boom period in the company's business in the late 1990s and early 2000s which still holds professional wrestling records for television ratings. In 2004, he left the WWE to pursue an acting career. He returned in 2011 as a part-time performer until 2013, and made sporadic appearances from then until fully retiring in 2019.

Successful movie career

Johnson had his first leading film role in The Scorpion King (2002) and has since starred in a number of commercially successful films, including The Game Plan (2007), Tooth Fairy (2010), Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012), G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), Hercules (2014), San Andreas (2015), Central Intelligence (2016), Moana (2016), Rampage (2018), and Skyscraper (2018).

Johnson's most successful box office role has been as Luke Hobbs in The Fast Saga films. He first appeared in Fast Five (2011) and helped catapult the series into one of the highest-grossing film franchises ever. He starred in the sequels Fast and Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015), and The Fate of the Furious (2017), as well as the spin-off film Hobbs and Shaw (2019).

He also stars in the Jumanji franchise, appearing in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level (2019). Johnson produced and starred in the HBO series Ballers (2015–2019), which ran for five seasons and was ranked as HBO's most-watched comedy in six years.

