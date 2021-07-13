'Drake and Josh' star Drake Bell sentenced to two years of probation for sending sexual texts to minor

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's show will have couples vs singles theme, this television duo will reportedly participate

Jawan trailer to be unveiled on Burj Khalifa on this date, Shah Rukh Khan addresses delay in message to fans

‘I have no personal ambitions’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on speculations that he may be appointed 'INDIA' convener

'If BJP returns to power...': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee warns of 'autocracy' ahead of 2024 election

G20 Summit 2023: Putin conveys to PM Modi his inability, says Russia will be represented by FM Sergey Lavrov

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's show will have couples vs singles theme, this television duo will reportedly participate

This software engineer-turned-actress, who owns an event management company, is set to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is leading India in Asia Cups; statical analysis

AI imagines Bollywood stars in Friends

Diabetes: 8 Indian chaats to manage blood sugar level 

8 Benefits of consuming honey with warm water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is leading India in Asia Cups; statical analysis

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reflects on remarkable 183 run knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012

Watch world champion Neeraj Chopra's touching gesture for Pak's Arshad Nadeem, both share Indian tricolour

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's show will have couples vs singles theme, this television duo will reportedly participate

Jawan trailer to be unveiled on Burj Khalifa on this date, Shah Rukh Khan addresses delay in message to fans

This software engineer-turned-actress, who owns an event management company, is set to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

'Drake and Josh' star Drake Bell sentenced to two years of probation for sending sexual texts to minor

Drake has been sentenced to two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2021, 06:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hollywood actor Drake Bell, the star of the popular show ‘Drake and Josh’, has been sentenced to two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to Variety, after initially pleading not guilty, Bell later did accept a felony and misdemeanour charge relating to a 2017 incident with an underage girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15.

The police said that the meeting followed months of social media messages that were "at times ... sexual in nature.” The victim reported Bell to Toronto police in 2018, who then forwarded their findings to Cleveland police, who arrested Bell on June 3. 

After pleading not guilty, Bell was freed on a USD 2,500 personal bond ordering him to have no contact with the victim. Bell, who is a resident of West Hollywood, will complete his 200 hours of community service in California. He faced up to two years in prison. In 2015, the actor was arrested for a DUI with bail set at USD 20,000. In that case, he had pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour and spent four days in jail. 

‘Drake and Josh’, which debuted in 2004 and ran for four seasons followed the story of stepbrothers Drake Parker (Bell) and Josh Nichols (Josh Peck). The series further spawned two TV movies and was one of Nickelodeon’s highest-rated programs, averaging about 3 million viewers at the time.

Bell had performed the show’s opening theme song, ‘I Found a Way’, and has also released several albums throughout his career, including 2005’s ‘Telegraph’, 2006’s ‘It’s Only Time’, 2014’s ‘Ready Steady Go!’ and 2020’s ‘Sesiones En Casa’.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani-led RIL’s 46th AGM: Check date, time, where to watch, what to expect

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Gadar 2 meets Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday shares throwback photo of Sunny Deol with 'Barbie' Chunky Panday

Meet man with Rs 28000 crore net worth, is married to Bollywood actress, one of richest persons in India, his wife is...

GATE 2024 registration to begin from August 30, details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE