Director Kate Herron says she is 'happy' after confirming Loki is bisexual in the MCU

Kate Herron who is Loki’s director on Wednesday revealed a surprising revelation of the show’s third episode i.e., Loki is bisexual.

In the episode, Tom Hiddleston's Loki has a conversation with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who is the female version of himself, about his love preferences.

He says, "What about you? You're a prince," Sylvie says to Loki. "Must have been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince?"

"A bit of both," Loki responds. "I suspect the same as you."

Herron tweeted a screenshot of the conversation and wrote ‘“From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and my heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki.”

Not just the dialogues but the lighting in the episode also represented ‘Bisexuality’.

Earlier, a glimpse of a TVA document had Loki mentioning “fluid” under the sex category, making many believe that he is gender-fluid

Created by Michael Waldron, Loki continues the adventures of the character who escaped with the Space Stone in the kerfuffle caused by the present Avengers and travelled back in time to the immediate aftermath of the Battle of New York to acquire the stone.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, and Sasha Lane also star in Loki.

For the unversed, Loki is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

As far as the viewer feedback of the series is concerned, it has majorly been positive. People are loving the character and well-connected storyline of Endgame