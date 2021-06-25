Did you know that before landing the role of Phoebe in 'Friends', Lisa Kudrow was fired from the show 'Fraiser'

Lisa Kudrow told Howard Stern that after landing the role of Phoebe, she initially did not feel connected with the rest of the cast of 'Friends'

'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow was on the Wednesday edition of Sirius XM's 'The Howard Stern Show', with co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox where she revealed was also asked to play Roz Doyle on 'Frasier' but was pulled from the gig three days into filming its pilot episode.

Reportedly, she was fired from the show. "I wasn't right for the part (or) for the chemistry of the group. So that wasn't working but I did think, 'Oh, I am not this guy's cup of tea,'" said Kudrow about the director of the show.

'Frasier' ran for eleven seasons on NBC from 1993 to 2004. Paramount+ had announced in February that a revival series was given the go-ahead with Kelsey Grammer set to reprise his role as Frasier Crane.

Kudrow told Stern that after she landed the role of Phoebe, she initially didn't feel as connected to the other characters and wasn't sure she would jibe with the crew as a whole. "Shooting the pilot that week I was like, 'All right, here we go,'" she recalled. "Phoebe was not the character that was part of this group really, that easily. There was a struggle," she said.

The cast of 'Friends', including Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry recently came together to film a reunion special that aired on HBO Max.

'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The beloved sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.