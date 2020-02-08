Did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turn down invitation to present awards at Oscars 2020?

The royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited at Oscars 2020. They, who are no longer tied to their royal duties, were reportedly asked to present the award for Best Picture Award, which they turned down.

"The duo was honoured by the request but declined the invitation," a source told Hello! Before getting married in the royal family, Meghan Markle was a popular actress. She has worked in the Television series 'Suits' and left the show after her wedding to Prince Harry.

'Joker', '1917', 'Ford v Ferrari', 'Parasite', 'The Irishman', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Little Women', 'Marriage Story' and 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' are some of the nominated films in Best Picture Award category.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often associate themselves with BAFTAs. More so, Prince William is the president there. Hence, seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Oscars sometime soon might not necessarily remain a dream. More so, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were part of 'The Lion King' premiere and even met Beyonce and Jay-Z there. Meghan had even attended the British Fashion Awards in 2018.