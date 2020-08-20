'Death On The Nile' trailer: Ali Fazal unites with Gal Gadot in murder mystery

Ali Fazal is gearing up for yet another Hollywood film, this time opposite Gal Gadot. The actor plays a pivotal role in 'Death on the Nile', the trailer of which was unveiled recently. Not playing Gadot's lover, Fazal is shown as one of the travellers on the cruise, where a murder has taken place.

A tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy, 'Death on the Nile' is directed by five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh. The film is also slated for release in Indian cinemas.

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

'Death on the Nile' reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017's global hit 'Murder on the Orient Express'. The film stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot.

He is joined by an all-star cast of suspects, including Tom Bateman, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.