DC’s superhero movie The Flash to hit the screens in India one day before global release, excited fans react

DC superhero movie The Flash

DC enjoys a huge fan following in India. From youngsters to adults, Indians enjoy watching superhero movies. Recently, Warner Brothers announced that the much-awaited movie The Flash is going to release one day prior to the global release.

On Saturday, Warner Bros. announced the exciting news on Twitter. The tweet read, “Some exciting news for DC fans! The Flash is coming to India a day early! #TheFlashMovie now releasing in Cinemas across India on 15th June. In English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Also in IMAX. #WarnerBrosIndia #TheFlashMovie #EzraMiller #BenAffleck #MichaelKeaton #Supergirl.”

Fans expressed their excitement for the movie in the comment section. One of the comments read, “can’t wait to see that.” Another commented, “Excitement level 10000%” some fans even demanded it to release in 3D and said, “please release the movie in 3D, it will be superb.”

The DC movie, The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, features Ezra Miller in the role of Barry Allen aka The Flash. The movie also stars Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton.

The official plotline of the movie reads, “Worlds collide when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Flash is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco and the screenplay is by Christina Hodson. The movie will release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil in India on June 15.