Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announce third pregnancy via 'Wild' music video

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are subject to our heartiest wishes as they announced that they are expecting their third child together. The couple's revelation came as a surprise to fans as they announced they are expecting in John's new music video titled Wild which premiered on Thursday featuring John and Chrissy cradling her baby bump at the end of the video. The video also features their 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles.

Wild also features Grammy-winning singer-guitarist Gary Clark Jr. and is a song from John's recent album Bigger Love. The video, shot in Mexico, was directed by Nabil Elderkin, who introduced Legend to Teigen 14 years ago.

The couple got married in 2013 and share two children. With their happy news, John and Chrissy have joined other long list of Hollywood celebs who also revealed during the coronavirus pandemic that they are expecting including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Gigi Hadid, and Zayn Malik, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, among others.

It was also at the end of July when another star couple, Joe Jonas and Sansa Stark aka Sophie Turner announced the birth of their baby girl.

Meanwhile, the Hindi film industry is rejoicing as well because on Wednesday Bollywood's royal couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan also revealed that they are expecting their second child together. They already have a son together, 3-years-old Taimur Ali Khan. While this is the second for the Good Newwz actress, it will be Saif's fourth child.