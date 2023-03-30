Citadel trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden look badass as agents, fight against common enemy in action series

Citadel

Citadel trailer 2: The second trailer of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden-starrer spy thriller Citadel is out, and it has all the ingredients of becoming the next big thing in the digital world. The 2 minutes 14 second long trailer starts with Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) asking Mason Kane (Richard) if he trusts her. PC looks hot while being in an intimate position with Richard.

While being the most dynamic spies, they get injured in an accident, and they suffer from amnesia. Soon, we are taken into a dangerous world of deceit where they both have discovered their identity and even the common enemy. The trailer is loaded with bombastic action set pieces that promise Citadel as a must-watch series.

Here's the trailer

The basic plot of the series is based on Citadel, the independent global spy agency, which was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason and Nadia had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.

One night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore.

Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Citadel will release on Prime Video on April 28 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.