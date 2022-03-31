Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap incident for the FIRST time after Oscars 2022

Four days after the infamous slap-gate incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at Oscars 2022, the latter has spoken about the incident. Chris recently performed a stand-up show in Boston, where he shared his view on the whole incident for the first time and said that he's still processing what really happened.

In his witty manner, he asked, "How was your weekend? I don’t have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point, I’ll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny." Unlike the Men In Black star, he did not humiliate him on a public platform and maintained a dignified stand over the matter. This behaviour of Rock had earned him a standing ovation during the show. One of the members of the audience, even yelled "F**k Will Smith," and Chris ignored it.

After the slapping incident at the Oscars, Will Smith was honoured with Best Actor for the movie King Richard. Smith also publically apologise to Smith over his outburst and shared a prolonged post on his social media. Will said he was "out of line and was embarrassed."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith wrote on Instagram.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith said in his apology.

He also apologizes to the Academy for slapping comedian Chris Rock. "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," he wrote. "I am a work in progress," Smith added. The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.