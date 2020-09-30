Chadwick Boseman took pay cut for '21 Bridges' so co-star Sienna Miller could be compensated fairly

As Chadwick Boseman fans across the globe come to terms with the sudden death of the actor, who was secretly fighting colon cancer for the last four years before his untimely demise in August earlier this year, it has come to light that the 'Black Panther' star had taken a pay cut to boost co-actor Sienna Miller's salary in '21 Bridges'.

In an interview to Empire, while recalling how Boseman convinced her to do the film the 2019 cop action drama '21 Bridges' which he co-produced, at a time when she had been was 'exhausted' due to working 'non-stop' and had decided not to do any more films for sometime, Miller stated that the actor graciously gave up a part of his salary so that she could be compensated fairly and be paid the remuneration she demanded for the project.

"He was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold. So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn`t want to work anymore. I`d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him," said Miller in an interview with Empire magazine.

In her interview Miller revealed how 'respectfully' and 'graciously' Boseman did something that was unprecedented in the industry.

She said, “This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I'm compensated in the right way.’ And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”

Boseman passed away on August 28 at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.