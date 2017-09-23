Brexit effect: 'The King's Speech's Colin Firth gets Italian citizenship

Headlines

World Mental Health Day 2023: Can colours can affect our mood, behaviour?

Meet Vikram Salgaocar, lesser-known brother of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani, worked under Mukesh Ambani

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs

Meet actress who dated Kohli, Dhoni, Tendulkar's India teammate, left Bollywood at young age, is now living as a...

DNA Explainer: How can Hamas attack on Israel impact Indian economy?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Mental Health Day 2023: Can colours can affect our mood, behaviour?

Meet Vikram Salgaocar, lesser-known brother of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani, worked under Mukesh Ambani

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs

10 best films of Trisha, as per IMDb rating

Meet K-pop stars who are not humans

Foods you must never consume with alcohol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Watch series of explosions hit Gaza after Israel launches overnight rockets

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Samantha calls Rhea Chakraborty hero for talking about hardships she faced after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

'Mere papa ki lungi': Dolly Singh brutally trolled for her 'disastrous' outfit, netizens say 'yeh kaisa fashion hai'

Taapsee Pannu asks paps to step aside from her car, says 'baad me bologe dhakka lag gaya' - Watch viral video

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Brexit effect: 'The King's Speech's Colin Firth gets Italian citizenship

Firth is married to Italian producer Livia Giuggioli. Italy allows dual citizenship, so the 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' star can keep his British passport.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2017, 05:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

British actor Colin Firth, who has often played the role of a quintessential Englishman in his many films, has become an Italian citizen, Italy's Interior Ministry said.

British media reported last year that Firth had applied to become Italian following the British referendum to quit the European Union.

"The very famous actor, who won an Oscar for the film The King's Speech, is married to a citizen from our country and has often declared his love for our land," the Interior Ministry statement said.

Firth has been married to Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli since 1997 and the couple live with their two sons in Britain. Unlike other EU countries, Italy allows dual nationality so Firth can keep his British passport.

A number of EU countries, including Germany, France and Ireland, have reported a surge in British nationals seeking a new nationality in the wake of the Brexit vote.

The Italian announcement about Firth's new passport came just hours after British Prime Minister Theresa May flew to Florence to make a keynote speech to try to revive stalled Brexit negotiations and reassure worried business leaders.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Best deals on 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000

Hungry elephant's 'tree-mendous' appetite: Takes down giant tree to eat leaves, watch

Karan Patel slams film fraternity's mindset towards TV stars, says if groupism won't exist 'aadhe actors ki...'

Yamaha Aerox 155 gets new MotoGP Edition, priced at Rs 1.48 lakh

Israel-Gaza attack: Israel declares 'state of war' after Hamas fires 5000 rockets; 1 dead, 16 injured

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE