Bella Thorne breaks OnlyFans record by earning USD 1 million in first 24 hours

According to her reps, Bella Thorne responds to every DM from her `OnlyFans` followers, reported Variety.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 28, 2020, 05:10 PM IST

American actor Bella Thorne has set a new record by earning over USD 1 million on subscription-based social platform `OnlyFans,` within the first 24 hours after debuting her account on the platform.

According to Variety, Thorne had earlier on August 19 announced her plans to launch `OnlyFans` in a video montage on Instagram. The actor and influencer, uses the platform to share some of her personal content including pictures and videos that is available only to paid customers.

According to her reps, Thorne responds to every DM from her `OnlyFans` followers, reported Variety.

The platform `OnlyFans` is known for providing the creators with the freedom to share any type of content that they want, though the 22-year-old Thorne in a tweet said, "Also nooooo I`m not doing nudity!!!"Earlier in 2019, Thorne had shared some of her nude pictures on Twitter after being blackmailed by a hacker to release her pictures.

The current subscription price for Thorne`s `OnlyFans` account is USD 20 per month. Creators on the platform get 20 per cent of their subscription revenue and can also receive tips from their fans.

 

