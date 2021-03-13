Amid reports of a break-up, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce they are together

On Saturday, a day after several media outlets reported that power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had called off their engagement, the two have come out to make a joint statement announcing they are together and "working through some things.

According to a report in PEOPLE, a joint statement obtained by the publication read, "We are working through some things."

Meanwhile, a source was quoted telling the publication, "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up."

The source added that the speculation around Rodriguez' rumoured affair with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy was the reason behind the couple calling it quits "had no bearing on the rough patch at all. "

Media reports on Friday claimed that the songstress and former New York Yankees baseball star had split up after almost four years together.

Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment websites cited unidentified sources close to the couple as saying the pair had called off their engagement.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and Rodriguez, known as A-Rod, began dating in early 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019.

Entertainment Tonight said Lopez called off the relationship.

"Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn't right. Recently Alex's character has been called into question and that didn't sit right with Jennifer," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "The couple will always have respect for each other."

The split follows recent rumours linking A-Rod with one of the stars of TV reality show "Southern Charm."

Lopez, who sang at U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, said late last year the couple had postponed their wedding twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Rodriguez's 22-year career, he hit 696 home runs, placing him fourth on Major League Baseball’s all-time home run list. He retired in 2016.

Lopez, who began her career as a dancer and a singer, produced and starred in the 2019 movie "Hustlers."

She has 13-year-old twins from a previous relationship with singer Marc Anthony and had a high-profile but short-lived romance with actor Ben Affleck.

The couple, known in the media as J-Rod, were last photographed together in late February in a romantic embrace in the Dominican Republic, where she is shooting a movie.

(With inputs from Reuters)