After Idris Elba, his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba tested positive for coronavirus, reveals to Oprah Winfrey

On Monday, Hollywood actor Idris Elba took to his Twitter page and revealed that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. Now, about a week later, his wife and model Sabrina Dhowre Elba revealed that she is also diagnosed with Covid-19. During an interaction with Oprah Winfrey for Oprah Magazine, she opened up about the same. Sabrina revealed that like Idris, she has also been not been showing any symptoms.

She stated, "Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive. I wanted to be with him. That’s the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care." Sabrina also said, "I don’t feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is strange. It might change in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep everyone updated. But it is worrisome that we’re sitting here, two people, and … we’re asymptomatic."

She further said, "I don’t want people to stop thinking about others. That’s one of the reasons social distancing is so important: not only to protect yourself but to protect other people you might see. It’s a time for togetherness."

Meanwhile, Idris had posted the video with a caption stating, "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing... No panic."