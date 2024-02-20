Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter dies at 36, suicide suspected

A police department representative shared that Kagney Linn Karter appeared to have died by suicide. Trigger warning: The following article does have a mention of self-harm.

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter died at age 36 of an apparent suicide. Karter, who according to friends, struggled with mental health, died on Thursday in Ohio, according to TMZ. The medical examiner’s office received her body that day from an address in the city of Parma, reports nypost.com.

A police department representative shared that she appeared to have died by suicide. A GoFundMe page remembered Karter for her beauty and love of dancing and singing.

“Kagney was kind. Kagney was generous. As cold as the world could be, Kagney brought with her a light,” two of her friends wrote. The fundraising page also noted that “despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by.”

“As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her,” her friends, who knew her through fitness studios, said.

“She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could.” The GoFundMe, which is raising money for memorial costs, stated she “tragically took her own life” in her home. She started her journey in the adult film industry in the mid-2000s before moving back to Ohio in recent years where she started a pole studio.