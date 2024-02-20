Twitter
Headlines

Nothing CEO suggests Musk to change name to ‘Elon Bhai’

Operation Valentine trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar are on a mission to save nation in action-packed patriotic film

NEET Success Story: Meet mechanic's daughter who cracked medical exam at 21 in first attempt, her AIR was...

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, had superstars, is now highest-paid star with Rs 224 crore...

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter dies at 36, suicide suspected

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nothing CEO suggests Musk to change name to ‘Elon Bhai’

Operation Valentine trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar are on a mission to save nation in action-packed patriotic film

NEET Success Story: Meet mechanic's daughter who cracked medical exam at 21 in first attempt, her AIR was...

Who is richer, Sania Mirza or Shoaib Malik's new wife Sana Javed?

Yoga poses for beginners

AI imagines Salman Khan playing iconic characters from Hollywood blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

Meet actress whose debut film was super flop, had superstars, is now highest-paid star with Rs 224 crore...

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter dies at 36, suicide suspected

Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Akshay, Salman, but this star gave Bollywood's first Rs 1000-crore hit, has 6 blockbusters

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter dies at 36, suicide suspected

A police department representative shared that Kagney Linn Karter appeared to have died by suicide. Trigger warning: The following article does have a mention of self-harm.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 01:21 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Adult film star Kagney Linn Karter died at age 36 of an apparent suicide. Karter, who according to friends, struggled with mental health, died on Thursday in Ohio, according to TMZ. The medical examiner’s office received her body that day from an address in the city of Parma, reports nypost.com.

A police department representative shared that she appeared to have died by suicide. A GoFundMe page remembered Karter for her beauty and love of dancing and singing.

“Kagney was kind. Kagney was generous. As cold as the world could be, Kagney brought with her a light,” two of her friends wrote. The fundraising page also noted that “despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by.”

“As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her,” her friends, who knew her through fitness studios, said.

“She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could.” The GoFundMe, which is raising money for memorial costs, stated she “tragically took her own life” in her home. She started her journey in the adult film industry in the mid-2000s before moving back to Ohio in recent years where she started a pole studio.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SC to hear plea seeking court-monitored probe into Sandeshkhali violence today

Meet man who owns Rs 70 crore home, net worth is Rs 6500 crore, is not owner of a company, he works as...

After meeting with Union ministers, farmer leader says, we'll continue with 'Delhi Chalo' march on Feb 21 if…

Meet national award winning actress who became star after changing her name, romanced younger hero, worked with many...

Vikrant Massey opens up about reason behind quitting TV industry: ‘When misogynistic content…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Operation Valentine stars Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar visit Pulwama memorial on terror attack's 5th anniversary

In pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao host Laapataa Ladies screening at IIM Bangalore, interact with students

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE